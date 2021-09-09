US DoD Ground and Maritime-based Radar Spending Report 2021-2026 - Air and Missile Defense Upgrades Lead the Way

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US DoD Ground- and Maritime-based Radar Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses only on US Department of Defense (DoD) ground- and maritime-based radars. Representative programs, contracts, and market participants are included to form an overview picture of DoD spending on this technology.

An analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services is included, along with contract activity for the 2020 calendar year. Spending consists of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and Joint Service plans.

The base year for financial spending is 2020, and the market forecast is from 2021 to 2026. Ground- and maritime-based radar spending for the fiscal year 2022 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research. The 2022 DoD request is the first budget submission by the Biden administration and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle.

The new research outlines the defense departments, agencies, and industry partners that offer the best opportunities for companies that want to participate in the market.

The research includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on some spending numbers and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs.

It assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it will likely require. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US DoD Ground- and Maritime-based Radar Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. What You Need To Know First

Trends

Challenges

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast Analysis and Contracting Trends

Contract Values

Top 10 Contractors in 2020

Contract Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Programs and Contracts

Program Funding by Department

Program Funding by Platform

Program Funding by Type

2022 Programs

2020 Area Leaders

2020 Air Force/Space Force Contracts

2020 Army Contracts

2020 Joint Contracts

2020 Navy/Marine Corps Contracts

2020 RDT&E Contracts

2020 O&M (Services) Contracts

2020 Procurement Contracts

2020 Ground Platform Contracts

2020 Maritime Platform Contracts

CY 2021 Contracts through June

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Air Force Radars for Early Warning

Growth Opportunity 2: Space Force Radars for Satellite Surveillance and Control

Growth Opportunity 3: Army Radars for Air, Missile, and Unmanned Aerial System Defense

Growth Opportunity 4: Joint Service Radars for Missile Defense

Growth Opportunity 5: Navy Radars for Ship Air and Missile Defense

Growth Opportunity 6: Marine Corps Radars for Multi-Roles

6. Conclusions

Conclusions and Future Outlook

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/994cs7



