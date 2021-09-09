BioXcel Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on September 23, 2021

Live webcast, Revolutionizing Drug Discovery and Development Through AI, to be held from 12:00 PM ET – 2:00 PM ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI) (“BioXcel” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET.



The event, Revolutionizing Drug Discovery and Development Through AI, will showcase the Company’s proprietary AI platform, emerging neuroscience pipeline candidates, and provide an update on expansion opportunities for the Company’s lead program, BXCL501.

Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Yocca, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will be joined by members of BioXcel’s R&D leadership team, as well as Dr. Maurizio Fava, Psychiatrist-in-Chief at Massachusetts General Hospital.

A live webcast and accompanying presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website or by clicking here. A webcast replay will be archived on BioXcel’s website for at least 30 days.

About BXCL501

BXCL501 is an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2a receptor agonist for the treatment of agitation associated with psychiatric and neurological disorders. BioXcel believes that BXCL501 potentially targets a causal agitation mechanism, and the Company has observed anti-agitation results in multiple clinical studies across several neuropsychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia related agitation (SERENITY I), bipolar disorder related agitation (SERENITY II) and dementia related agitation (TRANQUILITY). BXCL501 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia and Fast Track designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and dementia. The Company recently received acceptance of its New Drug Application for BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders. The safety and efficacy of BXCL501 has not been established.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel’s two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation associated with psychiatric and neurological disorders, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

