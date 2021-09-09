Goodfood nomme Bipasha Chiu au sein de son équipe de direction en tant que Chef de la technologie

English French

MONTRÉAL et TORONTO, 09 sept. 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (« Goodfood » ou « la Société ») (TSX : FOOD), un chef de file canadien de l’épicerie en ligne, a annoncé aujourd'hui que Bipasha Chiu se joindra à son équipe de direction en tant que Chef de la technologie à compter du 27 septembre 2021. Bipasha Chiu est une gestionnaire chevronnée de la transformation et de l’élaboration de technologies, elle est spécialisée dans la vente au détail et le commerce électronique, ce qui permettra à Goodfood de continuer à développer sa plate-forme technologique.



« Nous sommes ravis d'accueillir Bipasha Chiu en tant que Chef de la technologie de Goodfood. Elle apporte une grande expérience dans l'élaboration et la réalisation de feuilles de route technologiques ambitieuses grâce à ses rôles au sein du Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), d'Apotex, de Canadian Tire et de Capgemini », a déclaré Jonathan Ferrari, chef de la direction de Goodfood. « Les réalisations et l'expérience de Bipasha dans la numérisation des plateformes s'intègrent parfaitement à notre stratégie de croissance et à l'avantage concurrentiel que nous construisons dans notre infrastructure technologique. Son ajout à l'équipe de direction sera essentiel pour réaliser la vision de Goodfood d'être dans chaque cuisine canadienne chaque jour grâce à une expérience de magasinage en ligne simple et efficace », a conclu M. Ferrari.

Avant de rejoindre Goodfood, Bipasha était vice-présidente des solutions technologiques d'affaires au LCBO, où elle s'est associée aux gestionnaires de l’entreprise pour élaborer la feuille de route informatique et fournir les solutions technologiques alignées à la stratégie de l’entreprise. Bipasha a dirigé son équipe pour mettre en œuvre avec succès des changements technologiques importants dans la chaîne d'approvisionnement et les magasins de détail en plus d'étendre le volet commerce électronique de l’entreprise en étant impliquée dans plusieurs expansions du commerce en ligne, en épicerie et des dépanneurs, y compris le ramassage SameDay. Auparavant, Bipasha était directrice mondiale chez Apotex, où elle a dirigé avec succès une équipe globale pour mener plusieurs initiatives de transformation, notamment la mise en œuvre de Salesforce, SuccessFactors et SAP, ainsi que de nombreuses initiatives de recherche et développement. Auparavant, en tant que vice-président chez Canadian Tire, Bipasha était responsable des initiatives de transformation du marchandisage, de la chaîne d'approvisionnement et des finances et du développement de leur stratégie numérique. Bipasha a également passé treize ans chez Capgemini et son prédécesseur Ernst & Young Consulting. Elle est diplômée de l'Université de Waterloo où elle a obtenu avec distinction un diplôme en mathématiques, en recherche opérationnelle et en informatique.

« Goodfood représente une opportunité unique et innovante de collaborer avec une équipe dynamique et de numériser l'industrie canadienne de l'épicerie. J’attends avec impatience le début de cette aventure passionnante afin de créer la technologie qui répond aux besoins d'épicerie des Canadiens et qui soutient notre sélection croissante de produits et notre réseau de fabrication, de distribution et de livraison », a déclaré Bipasha Chiu.

À PROPOS DE GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX : FOOD) est un chef de file canadien de l’épicerie en ligne, livrant des solutions de repas et des produits d’épicerie frais facilitant pour les clients à l’échelle du Canada, la dégustation de délicieux repas à la maison chaque jour. La vision de Goodfood est de se retrouver dans toutes les cuisines, chaque jour, en permettant aux utilisateurs d’effectuer leur épicerie et leur planification de repas en quelques minutes. Les clients de Goodfood ont accès à une sélection unique de produits en ligne ainsi qu’à des prix exclusifs rendus possibles grâce à ses infrastructures et technologies de classe mondiale et sans intermédiaire qui éliminent le gaspillage de nourriture et les frais généraux de vente au détail onéreux. La principale installation de production et les bureaux administratifs de la Société sont établis à Montréal (Québec). La Société dispose aussi d’installations additionnelles situées au Québec, en Ontario, en Alberta et en Colombie-Britannique.

