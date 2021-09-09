Kimble Ranks First in G2 Grid Report for Customer Satisfaction Among Leading Enterprise PSAs

Boston & London, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimble, a global leader in Professional Services Automation, is proud to announce it ranks first among all of the leading PSA vendors for customer satisfaction in the enterprise market, according to the latest Fall 2021 Grid Report from G2. Kimble also snags the top spot in G2’s Mid-Market Relationship Index, which ranks PSA solutions based on three basic criteria — ease of doing business, quality of support, and likelihood to recommend. Reviewers on the independent crowd review platform G2 say Kimble’s PSA solution has transformed their businesses, improving predictability, project delivery and profitability.

One Kimble customer, Chief Operating Officer Nick G, shares in a G2 review that Kimble enables organizations to “transform how you manage your services business and achieve operational excellence.” Furthermore, Nick reports:

“Kimble has enabled us to manage our business in a much more focussed and efficient way. We can now manage each of our key processes in a measurable way and report on them so we understand exactly where we are as a business; where we are winning and where we are losing and need to improve. We never had a true picture of what was going on before whereas now we do and with less effort, which means we have more time for our people and our customers.”

According to another recent review from Alison P, a Financial Controller, “Kimble has been a very valuable tool for our growing business and in the finance department specifically it is such an important part of our processes.”

James L, a Global IT Application Manager at an enterprise organization, began his review: “After 7 years on Kimble I do not know how we would operate without it.” James goes on to show his appreciation for Kimble’s strong commitment to serving its customers:

“When it comes to Kimble they always put customer support first. They assign you a support person to manage all of your questions and work with you to make sure the tool is fitting your needs. They constantly improve on how they communicate changes and are building a community of companies to help each other out.”

Alex S, a SCRUM Master at an enterprise organization, reported the following when asked what he likes best about Kimble PSA:

“The ability Kimble provides to completely manage our key businesses and process within the tool and through reports and the structure in place, enabling each of our companies' areas to take better decisions based on all data available within Kimble and how they are connected based on the structure the tool provides.”

Kimble CEO Sean Hoban, on leading in customer satisfaction in the enterprise market once again:

“It’s so great to see Kimble topping the G2 Grid for customer satisfaction once again, as our main focus here at Kimble is on customer success. I would encourage anyone interested in Kimble to take a look at Kimble’s G2 reviews, as they provide candid feedback from customers actually using Kimble — in their own words – on their experiences with both the product and the organization.”

QUICK FALL 2021 G2 LINKS: