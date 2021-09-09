Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2: Get More Audio from Your PC

Milpitas, California, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the release of Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2, the latest addition to its well-established series of Sound Blaster sound cards. A compelling facelift over its predecessor Sound Blaster Audigy Fx, which was already a bestseller in its own right, this sound card features improvements in audio quality (including an upgrade option via a daughter board) and the versatile SmartComms Kit for seamless online calls. The Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 is quite simply the choice pick amongst cost-effective audio upgrade options for PCs.

Hear the Sound Blaster Difference

The Sound Blaster Fx V2 is powered by the heralded Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology that delivers high-quality, 5.1 cinematic surround sound, 24Bit 192khz high-resolution audio. Coupled with its high-fidelity DAC which is capable of up to 120dB dynamic range, this sound card offers pure ear candy for users looking to improve their motherboard audio for movies, gaming and music. Scout Mode, a Sound Blaster staple, enhances in-game audio cues so that users get a ‘ear-start’ in nailing down opponent locations while in battle.

This sound card supports 5.1 discrete channels on speakers, as well as 5.1 virtual surround on headphones (up to 600 Ω). For users who want even more, the Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 DBPro daughter board is available separately as an upgrade option – users get to enjoy full 7.1 surround sound, DSD256 high-quality playback and an optical-out port for even more connectivity.

With a half-height and compact form factor, the Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 is 16% smaller than the preceding model. It also comes with interchangeable full-height and half-height brackets in the box; making it easier than ever to fit a sound card into a PC.

The Smarter Way to Communicate

The Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 performs beyond a typical sound card; the SmartComms Kit is a suite of smart communication features to help simplify the way users communicate during conference calls and online chats. With features such as VoiceDetect, NoiseClean-in, and NoiseClean-out, users can skip the unnecessary fiddling of microphone controls and ensure constant clarity while talking to others without the disturbance of annoying background noises.

Pricing and Availability

Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 is priced at US$59.99; Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 DB Pro is priced at US$17.99. Both are available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit www.creative.com/SBFxV2 .

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

