ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, CEO, is scheduled to give a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on 13 September, 2021. The conference will be held from September 13 to September 15, 2021.

An on demand recording of the presentation will be made available on 13 September at 7:00am ET in the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website at www.ir.aslanpharma.com and at the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/1b10cdbc-a1e0-4f84-b475-753e1832a13a

