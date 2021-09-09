Evelo Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Pharmaceutical Compositions of Single Strains of Naturally Occurring Bacteria as Medicines

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new type of orally delivered medicines, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new composition of matter patent (No. 11,090,341) for medicines comprising pharmaceutical compositions of Veillonella parvula bacteria.

This patent is a key addition to the Company’s substantial and growing intellectual property (IP) portfolio for treatments targeting the small intestinal axis, SINTAX™. The issued claims in this new patent cover formulations of Veillonella parvula for oral administration, including EDP1867, which is currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

“The grant of this patent is further confirmation that pharmaceutical compositions containing single strains of naturally occurring bacteria selected for their potential therapeutic properties are patent-eligible,” said Dr. Mark Bodmer, Chief Scientific Officer and President of R&D of Evelo. “These compositions do not occur in nature and so are patentable in a similar way to more conventional novel medicines. We are pleased that this has again been recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, providing vital IP covering for Evelo’s leading innovation in developing effective, safe, oral SINTAX medicines.”

“The patent specification also discloses the use of extracellular vesicles (EVs) derived from Veillonella as orally-delivered medicines,” continued Dr. Bodmer. “Preclinical data suggest that EVs may be effective as oral gut-restricted medicines with systemic effects. Their physical properties may enable increased engagement of the small intestinal axis and, so, increased efficacy. Our first EV product candidate, EDP2939, is on-track to enter the clinic in 2022 as part of the continuing expansion of Evelo’s product portfolio and its underlying IP.”

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered medicines that act on SINTAX™, the small intestinal axis, to have systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems.



Evelo currently has four product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1908 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the patentability of our product candidates, our development plans and the promise and potential impact of our product candidates.



These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the continuity of our business; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our need for additional funding; our limited operating history; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in regulatory approval; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to expand our microbial library, conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; our lack of experience in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing our product candidates; failure to compete successfully against other drug companies; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; our patents being found invalid or unenforceable; risks associated with international operations; our ability to retain key personnel and to manage our growth; the potential volatility of our common stock; our management and principal stockholders have the ability to control or significantly influence our business; costs and resources of operating as a public company; unfavorable or no analyst research or reports; and securities class action litigation against us.



These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release

