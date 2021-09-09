Aberdeen Investee, AES-100 Inc., Reports Technical Viability of Hydrogen Extraction From Natural Gas Pipelines Using the Advanced Electrolyzer System Technology

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) (F: A8H) (OTC: AABVF) is pleased to announce that the team at AES-100 Inc. (“AES-100”), a 41.67% subsidiary of the Company, have now demonstrated results in the new and critical area of hydrogen recovery from natural gas pipelines for the Advanced Electrolyzer System (“AES”). AES was developed by Pinakin Patel and his team, who have been recipients of significant Federal grant awards for their innovative hydrogen research and development activities.



Across the United States and Europe, the ability to store, transport and extract hydrogen from existing natural gas pipeline infrastructure would mean substantial progress towards the hydrogen supply availability needed for clean and green electric vehicles at a fraction of the potential capital expenditure. AES-100’s technology provides a modular, scalable, low-cost solution to extract hydrogen safely and efficiently leveraging existing natural gas infrastructure.

The AES-100 team notes that bench testing over a period of 5,000 hours has shown that the efficient extraction of hydrogen stored in natural gas pipelines is technically viable with AES' systems. AES-100 is now scaling up testing to demonstrate performance expectations similar to pipeline applications globally.

AES is one of the first cost-effective solutions to recover hydrogen for commercial usage, as currently a great deal of hydrogen is being wasted as a dilute contaminant rather than an extremely value energy source. This is a critical part of the solution to many major problems facing governments, municipalities and various industries. In many jurisdictions globally, solar and wind power generation during peak periods can lead to excess electricity requiring a “curtailment” of production, which is an inefficient and expensive means of managing grid supply and demand balance. The State of California is an example jurisdiction that is actively looking for ways to manage excess energy through various means of storage.

“Recovering hydrogen for reuse is a potentially multi-billion dollar market,” said Mr. Patel. AES’ solution focuses on the “low hanging fruit”, as the AES technology can help enable the storage and extraction of excess energy for use during non-peak periods.

The value proposition offered by the AES technology is its ability to extract hydrogen at the point of use, thus eliminating the hydrogen transportation costs and associated safety issues. The technology provides a means of economic hydrogen extraction (and the associated green energy that would have otherwise been curtailed) for higher value use in any number of markets and industries where natural gas pipelines exist.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. AES-100, an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to the AES technology for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

