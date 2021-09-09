New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market, Update 2021 - Market Size, Market Share, Major Trends, and Key Country Analysis to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149517/?utm_source=GNW





The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global Solar PV market. The report provides data and analysis on the historic and forecast Solar PV capacity and generation; the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, major active and upcoming plants, market size, and market drivers and challenges for eleven key solar PV market countries - the US, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, France, Germany, the UK, Turkey, and Vietnam.



The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope

The report includes -

- Solar PV market study at global level, and at key country level covering eleven key countries in depth.

- Key growth drivers and challenges at a country level.

- The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the solar PV market at a country level.

- Historic (2010-2020) and forecast (2021-2030) data for cumulative installed solar PV capacity and generation globally, and for each of the key countries.

- Market size globally and in each of the key countries.

- Import and export values in each of the key countries.



Reasons to Buy

The report will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in the solar PV market.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the drivers and challenges of the market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

- Maximize potential in the growth of the solar PV market

- Identify key partners, geographies, and business-development avenues.

- Respond to business structure, strategy, and prospects.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149517/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________