Global Home Healthcare Market (2021 to 2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Healthcare Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type; Indication; Service; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 621,565.89 million by 2028 from US$ 315,139.27 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.



The factors such as growing demand for home healthcare due to rising aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and surging homecare settings drive the market growth. However, the shortage of home care workers hinders the market growth.



Home healthcare comprises a wide range of healthcare services for illness in homecare settings. The goal of home healthcare is to treat injury and improve health outcomes of a patient. These services are more convenient and less expensive and are efficient treatment for chronic diseases and serious illness, elderly population, and nutrition therapy of a patient.



The growth of the home healthcare market is attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and growing development in the medical device industry. As per the United Nations (UN) estimation, by 2060, the geriatric population will reach 1.8 billion, which will account for 17.8% of the world's total population. Chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and various types of cancer and neurological disorders are leading to death and disability worldwide. These clinical conditions affect patients' overall quality of life. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), over 50% of the global population is estimated to be suffering from at least one chronic disease.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US, 6 in 10 people suffered from at least one chronic disease in 2019. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a significant cause of mortality globally owing to the hectic lifestyle. Diabetes is one of the life-threatening diseases and can lead to various complications in different parts of the body and can increase the overall risk of premature death. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, ~463 million adults were suffering from diabetes, and the number is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Countries such as the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, the UK, Spain, and France are significantly experiencing growth in the geriatric population. The countries mentioned above, along with the developing countries such as China, India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Brazil, offer significant growth opportunities for the home healthcare players to provide innovative devices. In addition, the increasing adoption of telemedicine and mHealth technologies is driving the growth of the home healthcare market.



Based on product type, the global home healthcare market is segmented into therapeutic, diagnostic, and mobility assist. In 2020, the therapeutic segment held the largest share in the market. Moreover, the market for the diagnostic segment is expected to grow at the highest rate by 2028. A physician may recommend the benefits of home health therapy services following surgery, injury, or illness. Home therapy provides three different forms of care treatment-physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. This factor is likely to boost the demand for home healthcare across the world during the forecast period.



Based on indication, the global home healthcare market is segmented into cancer, respiratory diseases, mobility disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pregnancy, wound care, diabetes, and other indications. The cancer segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the mobility disorders segment is expected to dominate the market by 2028. The prevalence of cancer is high across the world. Home healthcare can be hugely helpful to a cancer patient, as well as relieve pressure of family members. A nurse visits a patient at home, evaluates the patient's and family's medical needs, and collaborates with the doctor to develop a plan of care.



Based on service, the global home healthcare market is segmented into skilled nursing, rehabilitation therapy, hospice and palliative care, unskilled care, respiratory therapy, infusion therapy, and pregnancy care. The skilled nursing segment held the largest market share in 2020. However, the hospice and palliative care segment is expected to dominate the market by 2028. The hospice and palliative care segment are expected to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing jobs and services for nurses and caregivers. The growing advancements in medical devices are helping in offering training to the nurses to enhance their skills.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the home healthcare market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global home healthcare market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Home Healthcare Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Home Healthcare Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.1 Expert Opinions



5. Home Healthcare Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Home Healthcare due to Aging Population and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Increasing Homecare Settings

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Shortage of Home Care Workers

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Homecare Settings in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Focus on Telehealth

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Home Healthcare Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Home Healthcare Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Home Healthcare Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Home Healthcare Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Home Healthcare Market Revenue Share, by Product Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Therapeutic

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Therapeutic: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Diagnostic

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Diagnostic: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Mobility Assist

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Mobility Assist: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Home Healthcare Market Analysis - By Indication

8.1 Overview

8.2 Home Healthcare Market Revenue Share, by Indication (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Cancer

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Cancer: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Respiratory Diseases

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Respiratory Diseases: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Mobility Disorders

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Mobility Disorders: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Cardiovascular Disorders

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Cardiovascular Disorders: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 Pregnancy

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Pregnancy: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.8 Wound Care

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Wound Care: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.9 Diabetes

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Diabetes: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.10 Other Indications

8.10.1 Overview

8.10.2 Other Indications: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Home Healthcare Market Analysis - By Service

9.1 Overview

9.2 Home Healthcare Market Revenue Share, by Service (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Skilled Nursing

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Skilled Nursing: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Rehabilitation Therapy

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Rehabilitation Therapy: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Hospice and Palliative Care

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Hospice and Palliative Care: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Unskilled Care

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Unskilled Care: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Respiratory Therapy

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Respiratory Therapy: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.8 Infusion Therapy

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Infusion Therapy: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.9 Pregnancy Care

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Pregnancy Care: Home Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Home Healthcare Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Home Healthcare Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 General Electric Company

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 LINDE

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 A&D Company, Limited

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 1.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 LHC Group, Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 BAYADA Home Health Care

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Invacare Corporation

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Abbott Care

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Amedisys

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

13.11 Kindred Healthcare, LLC

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/it6o5d