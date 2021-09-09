New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Underground Gas Storage to 2025 - Gazprom to Drive Global Working Gas Capacity Growth" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149520/?utm_source=GNW
1 tcf, 835 bcf, and 570 bcf, respectively. Among countries, Russia leads the working gas capacity additions from planned and announced projects with 813 bcf during 2021-2025. China and Turkey follow with 561 bcf and 372 bcf, respectively.
Scope
- Underground gas storage capacity data by region, and outlook for planned and announced capacity up to 2025
- Annual breakdown of new build capex for planned and announced gas storage sites for the period 2021 to 2025 by region
- Global planned and announced working gas capacity growth by key countries
- Global new build capex outlook by key countries and companies
- Regional new build capex outlook for planned and announced storage sites by key countries and companies
- Details of major new build project projects by site-type up to 2025
Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Underground Gas Storage to 2025 - Gazprom to Drive Global Working Gas Capacity Growth
Summary The global working gas storage capacity of underground gas storage sites is expected to grow by 14 percent from 16. 8 tcf in 2021 to 19. 2 tcf by 2025. Among regions, the Former Soviet Union, Europe, and the Middle East lead globally in terms of total working gas capacity additions from planned and announced projects with 1.
