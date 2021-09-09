Entourage Health Launches Fire & Flower-branded CBD Softgel Product Line

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, in collaboration with leading Canadian retailer Fire & Flower Inc. (“Fire & Flower”) (TSX:FAF; OTCQX:FFLWF), is pleased to announce the release of Fire & Flower’s “Revity CBD™ Softgel” line. In addition to the CBD softgels, the private-label Revity product line currently includes CBD oils launched last year. Revity CBD products are available in Saskatchewan retail locations and will expand into Ontario in mid-September 2021, with Manitoba locations expected in the near future.



Products manufactured through this partnership are formulated, processed, packaged and distributed by Entourage at its extraction and processing hub in Aylmer, Ontario using the Company’s CBD-rich biomass.

“We congratulate Fire & Flower on the launch of its Revity CBD Softgel line and we’re proud to be part of its innovation and growth strategy in North America as this pioneering team gauges local insights and commences its expansion into the US market,” said George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chair, Entourage. “Our industry is poised for collaboration and we’re thrilled to align with retailers that heed consumer feedback and focus on providing services and products to underserved markets.”

“Ensuring that cannabis consumers have access to quality-produced, regulated CBD products for their self-care needs was the main reason for launching the Revity CBD product line and we’re excited about this continued product expansion in collaboration with the Entourage team,” said Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire & Flower. “We’ve garnered significant market insights with our Hifyre cannabis digital platform – allowing us to better understand consumer preferences nationwide and respond with the right market offerings. This convenience-orientated cannabis retail experience will serve us well as we now start expanding our services and offerings in the US market.”

Entourage specializes in cultivation, extraction, tolling, licensing and innovative third-party product formulations from the Company’s fully-licensed facilities in Strathroy and Aylmer, Ontario using its own cannabinoid-rich input biomass. In addition to Fire & Flower, Entourage exclusively produces and distributes U.S.-brand Mary’s Medicinals’ topical balms in Canada with additional Mary’s products expected for release in Q3 2021.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. In July 2021, Entourage signed a definitive agreement to acquire craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc. which operates out of its state-of-the-art micropropagation and specialty extraction facility in Guelph, Ontario. Upon the expected closing in late summer 2021, craft brand Royal City Cannabis will be added to Entourage’s elite product portfolio. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as eight provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis are sold. Entourage is also the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels and recently announced an exclusive collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary to launch cannabis-infused beverages in Canada with production commencing in Q4, 2021 and product launch in 2022.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer focused on the Canadian market and international expansion opportunities. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre™ digital platform connects cannabis consumers with cannabis products. The Company’s leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations. Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers that own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and the Yukon territory. Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge. More information on Fire & Flower can be found at www.fireandflower.com .

