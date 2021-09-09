New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Americas Oil and Gas Upstream Development Outlook to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149507/?utm_source=GNW

Among these, 59 represent the number of planned projects with identified development plans and 51 represent the number of early stages announced projects that are undergoing conceptual studies and that are yet to be approved for development (pre-FID).



In 2025, projects in Americas are expected to contribute about 13.8 mmbd of crude and condensate production and about 38.4 bcfd of gas production (excluding the USL48).



Scope

- Americas oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2021-2025

- Americas new projects capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, field terrain and facility type for 2021-2025

- Key economic metrics of major upcoming oil and gas projects in Americas

- Project economics of oil and gas projects by key countries

- Major projects count by key countries, field terrain, and facility type

- Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region



Note: The above report scope excludes the USL48 production, projects count and capex



Reasons to Buy

- Understand Americas oil and gas production outlook during the period 2021-2025

- Keep abreast of key upcoming production projects in Americas during the outlook period

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong oil and gas production data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on Americas upstream sector

- Assess your competitor’s planned oil and gas production projects in the region



Note: Report scope excludes the USL48 production, projects count and capex

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149507/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________