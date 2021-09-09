ParcelPal Announces Expanded Services with Large Meal Kit Delivery Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce that as part of the Company’s broader plan to continue to diversify its customer base and execute on additional profitable business engagements, it has expanded its services with an existing large meal kit delivery company, for which we already provide same-day delivery courier services in Vancouver and Calgary.



Under the expanded service offering, ParcelPal will be using electric refrigerated cargo vans to deliver meal kits from our client's facility to their end customers. As this scales, we intend to expand this service to include white glove same-day grocery delivery, placing an even greater emphasis on the customer experience. CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “We pride ourselves on the customer experience, so to be able to expand with one of our larger customers in the meal kit delivery space gives us an additional opportunity to showcase one of our competitive advantages. While we continue to sign additional new customers and expand with our existing customers in Canada, we will also focus heavily on our expansion and subsequent growth in the United States as additional new customer and acquisition opportunities arise, all in an effort to create additional value for our shareholders.”

The Company looks forward to providing additional material updates as they occur.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in other major cities Canada-wide. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”), the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other securities regulatory authority has reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

OTC – Symbol: PTNYF

CSE – Symbol: PKG

FSE – Symbol: PT0

