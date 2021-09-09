The Canadian Dermatology Association Launches First Accredited Learning Series Focused on Skin of Colour

English French

OTTAWA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) announced the launch of a new accredited continuing education program for certified Canadian dermatologists, The Skin Diversity Learning Series: Expanding Perspectives in Dermatology. Made possible through sponsorship from Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health in Canada to the CDA’s Corporate Supporter Program, the learning series is the CDA’s first program designed to expand and update dermatologists’ knowledge of diverse skin types, helping ensure all patients receive representative, optimal care.



With Canada’s sizeable and growing multicultural population, dermatologists, the country’s skin, hair, and nail health experts, are looking to expand and update their knowledge to better meet the needs of their patients. In fact, a recent survey conducted on behalf of AVEENO® and NEUTROGENA® revealed that 85% of Canadian dermatologists who participated in the research were interested in learning more about diagnosing and treating patients with skin of colour.i

“The Skin Diversity Learning Series is an important step forward in advancing the CDA’s diversity and inclusion commitments,” said Dr. Catherine McCuaig, President, Canadian Dermatology Association. “It’s important for Canadians of all skin types to know that as dermatologists, we see you. Your skin matters! We’re educating ourselves to be a part of the solution when it comes to health inequities by providing knowledge-based representative care. Just as continuing medical education is a lifelong pursuit, taking the time to understand the biology of diverse skin and issues affecting those of different backgrounds is crucial to our development.”

A second survey recently conducted by Leger indicated Canadians across a variety of diverse skin types would prefer to visit a dermatologist with training or education specific to their unique health issues or concerns. In fact, 77% of Black Canadians who participated said they would prefer to visit a dermatologist with such training.ii

The majority of Canadians surveyed (which included those of all skin types) indicated positive sentiment about the new program, with a 72% approval rating. This included 92% of Black Canadians surveyed, who delivered the strongest positive sentiment, followed by Canadians of South East Asian descent (80%), South Asian descent (70%) and Chinese descent (66%).

“Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health is proud to play an important role in supporting the CDA in expanding dermatologists’ knowledge and understanding of diverse skin types, so that all Canadian patients receive representative care,” said Cory Price, Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health (Canada). “With our focus on innovative research and development, we are committed to offering skin health solutions that serve the needs and diversity of our Canadian consumers – making healthy skin accessible for all. Additionally, we continue to collaborate with industry experts and healthcare professionals, like the CDA, to help advance health equity and create more positive health outcomes for all Canadian consumers and patients.”

This new comprehensive program will begin on September 23rd and will include six learning modules covering important areas of care for diverse populations:

Understanding all aspects of skin colour

Common skin and nail conditions

Textured hair and hair loss in people of colour

Skin cancer and sunscreen in dark skin tones

Pediatric dermatology and issues specific to dark skin tones

Aesthetic dermatology in dark skin tones.

“We’re thankful for the CDA’s education committee’s leadership and focus on driving the development of this important program,” said Dr. Kerri Purdy, Lead, Skin Diversity Learning Series. “We also appreciate the support from the team at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health and their continued commitment to driving meaningful change for our members and our patients.”

The CDA encourages all members to register for the program, as it continues to take action on understanding issues affecting Canadians of all diverse skin types and works to be part of the solution to ensure equitable access to care.

About the Leger Survey

An online survey of 1529 Canadians was completed between July 16-18, 2021, using Leger’s online panel, LEO. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e. a web panel in this case). For comparative purposes, a probability sample of 1529 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

About the CDA

The Canadian Dermatology Association, founded in 1925, represents Canadian certified dermatologists. The association provides easy access to a reliable source of medical knowledge on dermatology. The CDA exists to advance the science and art of medicine and surgery related to the care of the skin, hair and nails; provide continuing professional development for its members; support and advance patient care; provide public education on sun protection and other aspects of skin health; and promote a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. By doing so, the CDA informs and empowers both medical professionals and the Canadian public. To learn more about the CDA, visit dermatology.ca and join the conversation on twitter.com/CdnDermatology, facebook.com/CdnDermatology, or instagram.com/canadiandermatologyassociation/.

