DAVIDsTEA expands presence with “store-within-a-store” concept in Rexall pharmacies

English French

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce the expanded availability of its tea sachets, pre-packs and samplers in over 110 Rexall pharmacies, a leading Canadian drugstore operator.



Following a successful pilot launched in March of this year, DAVIDsTEA has expanded its presence from 5 to 46 Rexall locations in Central Canada since June. With 69 more locations being added in Rexall stores in Canada this September, DAVIDsTEA is confident that Rexall’s “store-within-a-store” concept will help to further strengthen its brand recognition across the country.

With a 4-foot footprint for DAVIDsTEA in each store, showcasing over 25 SKUs, this new partnership provides a unique opportunity to speak directly to customers and to distribute unique educational marketing materials about the benefits of tea to Canadians. Acting as a one-stop tea shop, customers will now have access to an assortment of ready-to-steep sachets, tins of loose leaf and matcha, tea filters, and sampler packs—meeting the needs for personal consumption and gifting, conveniently available at their local pharmacy.

“Rexall was a natural choice for us as a partner,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “We know how healing tea can be, and with Rexall’s dedication to wellness, we knew this would be an authentic partnership for both brands,” she continued. “Reaching our community of tea lovers in new, local and accessible ways is an important part of DAVIDsTEA’s transformation as a digital-first company, and we’re thrilled to work with Rexall to achieve this.”

“DAVIDsTEA’s expansion to 115 Rexall locations is just the beginning. We see this as phase 1 of our expanded wholesale distribution footprint in a post-COVID consumer environment,” said Frank Zitella, President and Chief Financial and Operating Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “As we look for new and innovative ways to accelerate revenue beyond our growing e-commerce business supported by our 18 flagship stores, we are confident we will secure and reinforce our position as leading tea merchants.”

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,300 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

For more information or media requests, please contact:

PELICAN PR

Lyla Radmanovich

514-845-8763

media@rppelican.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f09205ca-c662-4b9b-84ae-d8630ad621ba