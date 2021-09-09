$11+ Billion 3D Printer Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global 3d printer manufacturing market.



This report focuses on 3D printer manufacturing market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the 3d printer manufacturing market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global 3D printer market is expected grow from $8.62 billion in 2020 to $11.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $25.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the 3D printer manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The 3D Printer Manufacturing market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider 3d printer manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The 3d printer manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the 3d printer manufacturing market with other segments of the 3d printer manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, 3d printer manufacturing indicators comparison.

Major players in the 3D printer manufacturing market are Stratasys, GE Additive, SLM Solutions, Voxeljet, Arcam AB, Hoganas AB, Groupe Gorge, Renishaw PLC., Markforged Inc., Made In Space, Proto Labs Inc., and Tiertime.



The 3D printer manufacturing market consists of sales of 3D printers that are used in automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense industries. 3D printing is the method of creating three-dimensional objects by transferring consecutive material layers through a 3D printer.



The 3D printer manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented by printer type into desktop 3D printer, industrial 3D printer. It is also segmented by technology into stereo lithograph (SLA), fused deposition modelling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), polyjet/multijet printing (MJP), inkjet printing, electron beam melting (EBM), laser metal deposition (LMD), direct light projection (DLP), others and by end-use industry into automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, food, construction & architecture, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high cost associated with 3D printing hampers the growth of the 3D printer manufacturing market. Various factors contribute to the higher costs of 3D printing tools. To name a few, the energy that 3D printing requires to manufacture objects is massively expensive and the energy required by some of the 3D printing processes uses up to 50-100 times more electricity than injection molding machines. Furthermore, the software needed to run the 3D printers is costly and must be modified regularly to make it functional and effective. The cost of a 3D printer can vary by tens of thousands of dollars, from basic $200 fused filament fabrication (FDM) machines to the most advanced ones. The high cost associated with 3D printing limits the demand for 3D printers thereby restraining the growth of the 3D printer manufacturing market.



In February 2019, Xerox, the American manufacturer of printers and photocopiers, acquired Vader Systems for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Xerox to access a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of $8 billion for additive/digital manufacturing. Vader Systems is a New York-based manufacturer of liquid metal jet 3D printers.



The growth in the use of 3D printed products in the automotive industry is a key factor driving the growth of the 3D printer manufacturing market. The manufacture of lightweight vehicle components is possible with the aid of 3D printing that reduces vehicle weight, boosts car performance, and increases fuel economy, and greater productivity can be achieved in injection molding equipment manufacturing using 3D printing technology. For instance, in 2019, General Motors collaborated with Autodesk to produce 3D printed lower cost and lighter vehicle parts. Therefore, the growth in demand for 3D printed products in the automotive industry drives the demand for manufacturing 3D printers and contributes to the growth of the 3D printer manufacturing market.



Major companies in the 3D printer manufacturing market are producing printers that have a vast capacity and can print faster than conventional 3D printers. For instance, the stereo lithograph apparatus (SLA) 3D printer from Nexa3D will be 6 times faster than the machines of the other competitors and its capacity would also be 2.5 times larger. The project production time for prototypes is also reduced from hours to minutes and it is equipped with durable materials that can withstand ultra-fast 3D printing. In 2019, Nexa3D presented to the North American market its new SLA machine, the NXE400 3D printer.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. 3D Printer Manufacturing Market Characteristics



3. 3D Printer Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On 3D Printer Manufacturing



5. 3D Printer Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global 3D Printer Manufacturing Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global 3D Printer Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. 3D Printer Manufacturing Market Segmentation

7. 3D Printer Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global 3D Printer Manufacturing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global 3D Printer Manufacturing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

9. China 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

10. India 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

11. Japan 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

12. Australia 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

13. Indonesia 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

14. South Korea 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

15. Western Europe 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

16. UK 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

17. Germany 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

18. France 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

19. Eastern Europe 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

20. Russia 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

21. North America 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

22. USA 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

23. South America 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

24. Brazil 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

25. Middle East 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

26. Africa 3D Printer Manufacturing Market

27. 3D Printer Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

27.1. 3D Printer Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. 3D Printer Manufacturing Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Stratasys

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and Services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial Performance

27.2.2. GE Additive

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and Services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial Performance

27.2.3. SLM Solutions

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and Services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial Performance

27.2.4. Voxeljet

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and Services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial Performance

27.2.5. Arcam AB

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and Services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial Performance



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The 3D Printer Manufacturing Market



29. 3D Printer Manufacturing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

