Azuga and QuadScore Partner to Protect Cannabis Fleets

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuga , a global provider of fleet telematics and insurtech solutions, has partnered with QuadScore Insurance Services, a leading provider of insurance solutions to the cannabis industry. Azuga and QuadScore have joined forces to help cannabis companies protect their delivery drivers and vehicles using tools such as “smart routing” and cargo monitoring.



QuadScore provides a wide range of insurance solutions and risk mitigation services to cannabis producers and brokers in the United States, including general liability, property, motor truck cargo and automotive liability insurance. In order to safeguard its customers’ drivers and vehicles and offer its low insurance rates, QuadScore mandates that its automotive liability customers have dashcams installed in every insured vehicle.

After thoroughly vetting the telematics space, QuadScore selected Azuga as its primary fleet telematics partner. The companies are working together to support numerous fleets including one of the largest multi-state cannabis operators in the country.

The Azuga SafetyCam dashcam solution combines multi-sensor HD cameras, artificial intelligence and computer vision technology to produce a live stream of drivers and alerts to fleet managers regarding potentially dangerous activity, such as hard braking, sharp turns, distracted driving and rapid acceleration. Facial recognition technology in the dashcam can detect when a driver is distracted or drowsy. The AI technology analyzes video to look for possible distraction events and provides tags to help fleets identify underlying causes of risky events.

Recently, a QuadScore customer was involved in an accident and Azuga’s forward-facing and inward-facing cameras absolved the customer of fault. What could have been a six-figure claim was resolved quickly for a minimal cost. In another case, video captured by Azuga’s dash camera clarified a QuadScore customer’s accounting error, saving the company time and money. Yet another QuadScore customer reduced its fleet operating costs by consolidating its security monitoring and DOT compliance tools with Azuga.

QuadScore is also leveraging Azuga’s Mobikit solution, which aggregates telematics from other service providers for insurance carrier risk managers, underwriters and claims adjusters. Using GPS, Mobikit maps vehicles that are in harm’s way, enabling insurance carriers to alert customers in advance of losses so they can move vehicles to safety. While the tool has been used for risk coaching and claims processing, Azuga is now using the platform to proactively reduce losses from hurricanes, political unrest and wildfires.

“Azuga is helping our fleet customers stay safe and avoid accidents, which in turn reduces the frequency and severity of claims that we receive,” said Matt Johnson, Vice President of Risk Services at QuadScore. “In addition to using its technology, we’re also having Azuga talk to our fleet customers quarterly to review driver safety and make recommendations on how to improve operations. We are proud to offer Azuga’s solutions and services to our customers.”

“The insurance marketplace for cannabis operators is limited in capacity and oftentimes operators are paying 2-3x typical auto rates simply because of the industry they’re in,” said Seth Hartshorn, Senior Underwriter at QuadScore. “Our dashcam requirement and partnership with Azuga has helped us bridge that gap by saving our clients hundreds of thousands in auto insurance premiums.”

“Partnering with QuadScore was an easy decision,” said Ananth Rani, CEO of Azuga. “The company is a leader in the cannabis-focused insurance space, and its fleets – like all fleets – can benefit from tools that make drivers safer and protect company property. By providing customers a low cost, easy to use in-vehicle telematics solution, QuadScore can better protect its customers while reducing its own costs.”

Azuga was founded with the vision to continuously improve safety and productivity within the fleet ecosystem. Azuga is a leading global connected vehicle platform, helping customers turn data from vehicles and drivers into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides innovative end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies, and automotive industry suppliers, through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution powers over 5,500 commercial fleets, from small to large enterprises. Azuga is headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices across the globe.

QuadScore was founded in December 2018 to provide comprehensive insurance solutions for the American cannabis industry. QuadScore quickly emerged as the nation’s leading insurer for marijuana businesses thanks to its underwriting expertise, claims handling, and emphasis on risk management. QuadScore is headquartered in Park City, Utah, with additional offices in San Diego, California and Atlanta, Georgia.

