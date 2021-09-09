The Other Art Fair Los Angeles in Partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Returns for Its In-Person Fall Edition

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair , a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, is set to host its 6th Los Angeles edition September 23-26, 2021, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Presented by Saatchi Art, The Other Art Fair will showcase 140 independent and emerging artists , each selected by a committee of art world experts. Visitors will be able to meet artists in person and discover thousands of original artworks across various media—including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more—in a range of prices from under $100 to $10,000. The Other Art Fair Los Angeles is presented in partnership with Bombay Sapphire.

The Other Art Fair Los Angeles will unveil new artworks by Guest Artist Brandon Boyd, the world-renowned singer-songwriter of platinum-selling rock band Incubus. Boyd has garnered increased attention for his work as an artist for over a decade and has recently embarked on a new arts venture, Moonlight Arts Collective , ​​launching this Fall.

“Following the success of our sold-out June edition, we’re excited to introduce visitors to a fresh lineup of artists alongside an expanded offering of engaging features and amenities,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. "We want to deliver an experience that is rewarding for both artists and art lovers alike—all the while keeping everyone's comfort and safety a priority. Our visitors know the value of seeing art in person, and so our team has been hard at work, producing an event that will showcase our artists in an inspiring, creative way."

Throughout the fair weekend, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bar will serve complimentary gin cocktails, and fair attendees can look forward to refreshing twists on the quintessentially classic Gin & Tonic created by the experts at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.

The Other Art Fair remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of its artists and fair attendees and will be performing safety precautions in accordance with local health guidelines to ensure visitors and artists feel comfortable within the fair environment.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the tickets page .

PRIVATE VIEW

Thursday, September 23, 2021 | 6pm – 10pm

GENERAL ENTRY

Friday, September 24, 2021 | 4pm – 10pm

Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 11am – 8pm

Sunday, September 26, 2021 | 11am - 6pm

LOCATION

Barker Hangar - 3021 Airport Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers both through in-person events and online. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is the world's number one premium gin by value and volume (IWSR). Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skilfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has recently been awarded the prestigious Double Gold and Gold medal at the 17th San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.