Krystal Biotech to Present Data on DEB and B-VEC at the DEBRA International Conference 2021

Data include evaluation of investigational B-VEC in a murine corneal wound model





U.S. FDA has recently approved a compassionate use request for topical B-VEC application to one eye in a RDEB patient



PITTSBURGH, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that it will present data on its lead product candidate beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) at the upcoming DEBRA International Conference 2021. Data to be presented includes preclinical evidence of safety and collagen VII expression after topical B-VEC application to induced corneal wounds. This preclinical study was conducted in response to a compassionate use request from a physician for the use of topical (eye drop) B-VEC in the eye of a single recessive DEB patient after undergoing surgical removal of the scared layer of the cornea. The U.S. FDA recently approved the physician’s request.

In the eye, persistent blistering due to mutations in the COL7A1 gene can lead to a buildup of fibrotic scar tissue in the cornea, resulting in a loss of visual acuity and potentially leading to blindness. There are currently no approved treatments for DEB-associated corneal lesions.

DEBRA International Presentation Details

Oral Abstract Title: Topical Application of Beremagene Geperpavec, an Engineered Herpes Simplex Virus Type I-Based Gene Therapy Vector Expressing Type VII Collagen, is Safe and Efficacious in a Murine Corneal Wound Model

Session date/time: Thursday September 16, 18:10-18:20 (Moscow time)

Session Title: Short Presentations

Abstract Number: 1

Oral Abstract Title: Technology Platform: Engineered HSV-1 Based Technology Enables Redosable Gene Delivery to Skin Cells Where One and Done Therapy is Not Applicable

Session Date/time: Friday September 17, 16:10-16:20 (Moscow time)

Session Title: Clinical Trials 2

Abstract Number: 5

e-Poster Title: Burden of Illness in Patients with Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa in the US

Poster Number: 18

e-Poster Title: Understanding the Socioeconomic Costs of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa in Europe

Poster Number: 31

The oral and poster presentations will be available to conference attendees. To register for the conference, please visit https://debracongress2021.ru/register.

