Pelorus Equity Group Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelorus Equity Group (“Pelorus”), the leading provider of value-add bridge commercial real estate loans to cannabis businesses and owners with cannabis-related real estate, and its Pelorus Fund , a private mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”), announced that its executive team will participate in several upcoming conferences.



To date, Pelorus has completed 56 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed $216 million to cannabis businesses and real estate owners, comprising 1,840,000 sq. ft. in eight states across the U.S. With the ability to approve construction draws in an average of one to three days, and with one agreement covering the financing of the entire project, the Pelorus Fund helps to stabilize cash flow for its clients so they can remain focused on their core business goals and objectives.



About Pelorus Equity Group

Pelorus Equity Group is the leading provider of value-add bridge commercial real estate loans in the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry. The company's Pelorus Fund , a private mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”), offers a range of innovative transactional solutions addressing the diverse needs of real estate investors and portfolio managers, and its flexible acquisition and bridge lending programs are the direct result of our involvement in more than 5,000 transactions of varying size and complexity. Since 1991, our principals have participated in more than $1B of real estate investment transactions using both debt and equity solutions. We draw on our extensive experience to rapidly understand an opportunity, structure a logical solution and execute a timely close. For more information, visit https://www.pelorusequitygroup.com/ .

