Pelorus Equity Group Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelorus Equity Group (“Pelorus”), the leading provider of value-add bridge commercial real estate loans to cannabis businesses and owners with cannabis-related real estate, and its Pelorus Fund, a private mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”), announced that its executive team will participate in several upcoming conferences.
- SALT New York 2021, the organization’s flagship event on September 13th to 15th will debut in New York City at the brand-new Javits Center Expansion. Traditionally hosted at Bellagio in Las Vegas, SALT New York will convene leading investors, creators and thinkers for three days of collaboration focused on disruptive innovation. Pelorus Equity Group Co-Founder and President Rob Sechrist will join Jennifer Drake, co-chief Operating Officer of AYR Wellness and David Feuerstein, co-founder and partner of Feuerstein Kulick on SALT’s cannabis panel on Tuesday, September 14th at 2:35 p.m.
- Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the premier marijuana convention in North America, will link up cannabis businesses with interested investors on Wednesday, October 13th to 14thvirtually, as well as in New York City at the Marriott Marquis. Pelorus Equity Group Co-Founder and President Rob Sechrist will speak at the conference about the current commercial real estate and lending landscape in the cannabis sector.
- MJBizCon, one of the most anticipated cannabis business conferences of the year held in Las Vegas on October 19th to 22nd. Pelorus Equity Group’s executive team will host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.
- Green Entrepreneur Growth Summit, an exclusive, one-day cannabis business event for entrepreneurs, investors, business owners and industry experts, who will gather together to learn, network and discover new opportunities to get into the cannabis business at The Dalcy Event Hall in Chicago on Wednesday, October 27th. Pelorus Equity Group Co-Founder and President Rob Sechrist is slated to speak about the current commercial real estate and lending landscape in the cannabis sector.
- IMN Real Estate Family Office and Private Wealth Management Forum (East),
a well-timed conference on October 28th and 29th for the industry to discuss the opportunities in the real estate asset class, as well as explore educational and networking needs. Pelorus Equity Group’s executive team will host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.
To date, Pelorus has completed 56 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed $216 million to cannabis businesses and real estate owners, comprising 1,840,000 sq. ft. in eight states across the U.S. With the ability to approve construction draws in an average of one to three days, and with one agreement covering the financing of the entire project, the Pelorus Fund helps to stabilize cash flow for its clients so they can remain focused on their core business goals and objectives.
About Pelorus Equity Group
Pelorus Equity Group is the leading provider of value-add bridge commercial real estate loans in the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry. The company's Pelorus Fund, a private mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”), offers a range of innovative transactional solutions addressing the diverse needs of real estate investors and portfolio managers, and its flexible acquisition and bridge lending programs are the direct result of our involvement in more than 5,000 transactions of varying size and complexity. Since 1991, our principals have participated in more than $1B of real estate investment transactions using both debt and equity solutions. We draw on our extensive experience to rapidly understand an opportunity, structure a logical solution and execute a timely close. For more information, visit https://www.pelorusequitygroup.com/.
Investor Contact:
Pelorus Equity Group
ir@pelorusequitygroup.com
Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
ellen@mattio.com
570-209-2947