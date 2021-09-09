Imperial Capital Names Peter Meyer as Head of Fixed Income Sales & Trading

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) announced today a new leadership appointment intended to foster the company’s entrepreneurial growth strategy in credit sales and trading while accentuating the group’s strong talent and culture. Peter Meyer, a current Managing Director in Credit Sales, has been named Head of Fixed Income Sales and Trading at Imperial Capital. Peter will be charged with leading the investment bank’s credit sales & trading business as it continues to deliver trading ideas and execution capabilities to its institutional clients.



“In a thirty-year career, Peter has had great success in both sell and buyside roles and will leverage his experience and expertise to lead Imperial’s credit sales & trading business,” said Randy Wooster, Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Capital. “With a focus on a team approach, Peter will help strengthen our core businesses of banking, research, and global sales and trading to create opportunities for our clients.”

“I am excited to take on this role at Imperial Capital where I have seen firsthand how our talented team is able to successfully develop and strengthen their institutional relationships utilizing Imperial’s product depth, trading analysis and execution capabilities. I look forward to working together with my colleagues as a team - who will use our trading ideas and execution capabilities to deliver performance for our clients while continuing to recruit quality talent to join our growth initiatives,” said Peter Meyer.

Meyer, a veteran in the credit markets, has thirty years of experience and joined Imperial after seventeen years at Credit Suisse where he was a Managing Director and Head of High Yield Trading. Previously, Peter held trading positions at Putnam Investments and Conseco Capital. Mr. Meyer earned a BS from Duke University.

Imperial Capital operates a comprehensive global sales & trading platform providing clients specific and unique insights across the entire capital structure of issuers in North America, Europe, and in Emerging Markets. Driven by a focus on sophisticated, proprietary research, Imperial Capital’s global team of capital structure professionals deliver access to ideas, execution and liquidity in investment grade corporate bonds, high yield and distressed securities, leveraged loans, hybrid bank capital securities, post-reorganization equities, listed and unlisted equities, non-financial hybrid securities, trade claims, esoteric private placements, and emerging markets debt.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

