InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with FuelPositive Corp. CEO Ian Clifford

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF), a growth stage company focused on manufacturing, licensing, partnership and acquisition opportunities building upon various technological achievements, recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the interview, Clifford discussed his background in photography, environmentalism and the early days of the electric vehicle industry before turning his focus toward the vision guiding FuelPositive.

“I actually started my professional career as a photographer. I was one of the great Ansel Adams’ assistants, way back when I was 18,” Clifford said. “We were in Yosemite and in Carmel, so I was experiencing not only one of the greatest photographers of, certainly, the last century, but also a tremendous environmentalist… That had a pretty profound effect on a teenager at that time… [Ansel] just loved to teach; he loved to share. He was an incredibly generous soul. That set me on a course that took me through a whole bunch of different iterations, but I’ve always had an underlying and passionate interest and desire to preserve this tiny little planet that we all live on and do everything I can to improve it… The future of the world is based on change. If we can’t change things, we’re stuck.”

“One of the visions of [FuelPositive] is to make sure that we’re doing things that can happen now. We’re not looking 20 years down the road; we are looking at technologies that can be implemented today,” he continued. “Ultimately, my fascination became very much focused on battery technology, energy storage and fossil fuel replacement. All of those things have come together now in FuelPositive, which is entirely focused on the future of fossil fuel replacement… This is the notion that we can run our vehicles on carbon-free solutions.”

“About 18 months ago, we were introduced to a technology related to carbon-free ammonia, or carbon-free NH3… We started to think, ‘hold on a second, there is a technology available and being developed today that can effectively replace fossil fuels as a combustion material.’ This was a watershed moment for us, realizing that this was a possibility,” Clifford added. “So, we started our due diligence on this about 18 months ago. We ended up purchasing the intellectual property in April of this year. We’re now in the process of commercializing the technology… This is how all of these bits and pieces have come together in a company that is really deeply committed to not only eliminating our carbon footprint but looking at it across a spectrum of industries and applications.”

Throughout the interview, Clifford explained the significance of ammonia as a breakthrough molecule and the environmental and practical benefits of FuelPositive’s modular, scalable, carbon-free ammonia production systems for a wide array of industries.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About FuelPositive Corp.

FuelPositive Corp. is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, “cradle to cradle”, clean energy solutions, including carbon-free ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. By focusing on technologies that are clean, economically advantageous/realizable and that leverage existing infrastructure, the company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.FuelPositive.com.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com