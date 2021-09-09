Learnit Welcomes Benjamin Speich as Newly Appointed Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learnit, a leader in corporate training, today announced the addition of Ben Speich as Chief Operating Officer. Ben brings more than 13 years of professional experience and seven years of executive experience in the technology space helping organizations improve productivity and attain company goals.

In his role, Ben will oversee company operations working with Sales, Marketing, Customer Experience and Product teams. As COO, Ben will develop and execute a strategic operations plan to position the company to realize aggressive growth goals. Additionally, he will oversee resource management, streamline communications, processes and workflows and cultivate a positive cross-team culture and client-focused teams. Ben will report to CEO Damon Lembi.

"It's rare to find someone with such a strong command of technology and operational excellence who also possesses exceptional people skills," says Damon Lembi, CEO of Learnit. "I was blown away when speaking with people who have worked with Ben in the past — to hear what a tremendous impact he's had on their organization's culture."

Prior to joining Learnit, Ben was the Vice President of Operations at Mentice, a leader in virtual reality and physical flow model-based interventional medical simulation solutions. At Mentice, Ben worked with clients to better understand their needs and construct products and services that would bring them value.

"Learnit's reputation for being a pioneer in professional education is outstanding. I'm thrilled to be joining the company at what is undoubtedly a very exciting time for learning and development," says Speich. "The knowledge and credentials required to succeed in the professional space is evolving and attitudes about education and learning are changing. I believe we are well-positioned to provide tremendous value to organizations looking to nurture talent and to individuals looking for alternatives to college as they seek relevant and practical skills to help them thrive professionally."

Ben is a strong advocate for the value of culture within an organization as well as a passionate reader.

"The first time Damon and I spoke, we spent the first hour talking about books and trading recommendations. It was clear that Damon was as passionate about self-growth as I was," said Speich. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to join Learnit and look forward to working with Damon and the entire Learnit organization in upskilling workforces at the highest levels across the globe."

A former member of the Air National Guard, Ben currently resides in Denver, Colorado, with his wife, Kristin, their two sons, Foster and Sullivan, and their two dogs, Vada and Bree.

Based out of San Francisco, Learnit has successfully served the training needs of businesses, government agencies, and individuals since 1995. Learnit offers a wide range of live instructor-led and on-demand classes and custom programs. Areas of focus include soft skills such as critical thinking, complex problem-solving, building resilience, and emotional intelligence in combination with technical skills such as Excel, Sharepoint, SQL and more.

