Rani Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Eric Groen as General Counsel

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics, today announced the appointment of Eric Groen as General Counsel. Mr. Groen has more than 25 years of experience managing legal matters in corporate and private practice.



“Eric is an accomplished executive whose legal expertise and business acumen have enabled him to handle complex legal matters across the breadth of biopharmaceutical operations, from R&D to manufacturing to commercial, with particular expertise in leading biopharmaceutical transactions. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to progress the RaniPill™ capsule technology and advance our clinical pipeline,” said Talat Imran, Rani’s Chief Executive Officer. “I am thrilled to welcome Eric to our team as we pursue our goal of making oral biologics a reality so that we may be able to help millions of people suffering from chronic diseases.”

Mr. Groen has extensive legal experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Rani, Mr. Groen served in various domestic and international roles of increasing responsibility over nearly 20 years at Amgen, including leading the legal teams responsible for business development transactions, operations and manufacturing, and clinical trials. Most recently, he served as regional general counsel to Amgen’s commercial business in Canada, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Mr. Groen began his career in private practice at the law firm of TroyGould, where he practiced in the areas of corporate finance, securities compliance, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Groen holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. in Political Science from UC Santa Barbara.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani has developed the RaniPill™ capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection of biologics with oral dosing. Rani has conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using the RaniPill™ capsule.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Rani’s advancement of its RaniPill™ capsule technology. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “look forward,” “progress,” “advance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Rani’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Rani’s business in general, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks described in Rani’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Rani undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Media Relations

media@ranitherapeutic.com

Investor Relations

investors@ranitherapeutics.com