ISW Holdings to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”, transitioning to “BlockQuarry”, pending name change), a Nevada-based portfolio company with primary commercial-stage operations in Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to announce that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually from September 13 – 15, 2021.

The company’s presentation may be accessed online starting at 7:00 am ET on September 13 using the link provided below.

ISW Holdings President and Chairman, Alonzo Pierce, will be present to discuss the Company’s vision as an emerging force in the cryptocurrency space, and how it plans to continue to drive growth through a combination of pod-based mining and hosting services across multiple scalable sites.

Robert Colazzo, CEO of ISW’s partner, Bit5ive LLC, North America’s largest provider of collective management services and mining equipment, will also be present to discuss the plans the partners are beginning to implement in the Southeastern US, including the path to fully launching their POD-CITY vision, involving 200 MW of power and 56,000 state-of-the-art miners.

Arnaldo Detres, advisor to ISW Holdings and Chief Innovation Officer at Bit5ive, will also discuss POD-CITY, the Company’s progress in Pennsylvania, and broad views on the cryptocurrency marketplace.

If interested, please listen to the Company’s presentation, or book a one-on-one conversation by registering for the conference at the following link: www.hcwevents.com .

About ISW/BlockQuarry

ISW/BlockQuarry Corp is quickly becoming one of the largest Mining and Hosting providers in the digital currency space in North America, as we seek to transform the financial markets of the future. Our complement of cutting-edge technologies has enhanced the Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency ecosystem, enabling our customers to take advantage of real-time cost savings. At the same time, our customers can feel confident that their digital transactions and assets are entirely secure. Our company utilizes a scalable blockchain infrastructure to convert unique identifiable assets (UIAs) into interchangeable digital assets such as Bitcoin and other fungible digital assets. We offer immediate liquidity in the form of fast, confidential transactions, as well as the issuance of assets in the traditional capital markets.





Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets ( www.otcmarkets.com ).

Company Contact:

info@ISWHoldings.com



Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media



Corporate Communications

