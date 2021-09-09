Lightning eMotors Partners with ABB to Provide DC Fast Chargers

ABB’s high-output 20 kW to 350 kW DC fast chargers will be available via Lightning Energy, a division of Colorado’s Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, and ABB (NYSE: ABB), a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future, today announced a partnership to offer DC fast electric vehicle chargers for commercial electric fleet vehicles.

The high-output 20 kW to 350 kW DC fast chargers will be available via Lightning Energy, a division of Colorado-based Lightning eMotors. Lightning Energy supplies charging solutions to commercial and government fleets. As a part of the agreement, Lightning Energy will sell ABB’s DC fast-charging systems under the Lightning Energy brand. The fully interoperable DC fast chargers, designed and built by ABB, are equipped with around-the-clock connectivity to enable comprehensive remote services and compatibility with every individual fleet charging system.

“In working with ABB, we’re able to offer some of the best EV charging systems available, which pair extremely well with the DC fast-charge capabilities of Lightning eMotors’ vehicles,” said Brandon McNeil, vice president of Lightning Energy. “ABB's chargers offer the highest reliability in the industry, are supported by a widespread service network and come equipped with the latest connectivity capabilities that enable remote services and business integration. Their technology will be a key piece of our portfolio as we provide a complete fleet electrification solution to our customers.”

Lightning Energy offers a full suite of charging solutions for fleets, including hardware, installation services, back-end management software, financing options and ongoing support. In addition, Lightning Energy offers full charging as a service (CaaS), in which Lightning owns the entire process on behalf of the end user and provides on-site charging to the customer for a low monthly fee. By combining the capabilities of Lightning Energy with its electric vehicles, Lightning eMotors provides a complete “one-stop shop” fleet electrification solution.

"Commercial fleets must have a seamless experience from vehicle to charger to meet their financial targets and sustainability goals," said Bob Stojanovic, director of ABB's e-mobility business in North America. "By collaborating with experienced companies like ABB, Lightning eMotors is helping its customers build smart, scalable fleet electrification programs.”

Lightning Energy’s lineup of chargers includes a full range of charging technology, up to the highest powers available on the market today. This ensures customers can pair the optimal charging solution with the requirements of their fleet.

“Our goal is to simplify fleet electrification as much as possible by determining the ideal charging approach, in-step with the fleet selecting and purchasing their electric vehicles,” McNeil said. “We analyze your fleet charging needs, including number and type of vehicles, route cycles, opportunity charging and dwell times, and help you design a complete solution that optimizes your fleet. We determine the electricity needs at your site, how much charging hardware you need, and recommend where you should install charging to maximize uptime.”

ABB partners with vehicle OEMs, charging networks, fleet operators, and power utilities to accelerate deployment of EVs across all modes of transportation. Migrating to an electrical vehicle fleet offers the opportunity to generate significant operational savings by eliminating fuel costs and reducing vehicle maintenance costs.

Since entering the e-mobility market in 2010, ABB has sold more than 400,000 electric vehicle chargers across more than 85 markets including more than 20,000 DC fast chargers and 380,000 AC chargers.

Lightning eMotors has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors’ team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs including school buses and ambulances, with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. Lightning eMotors also offers charging technologies and “charging as a service” (CaaS) to commercial and government fleets via its Lightning Energy division. To learn more, visit https://lightningemotors.com.

ABB (NYSE: ABB) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

