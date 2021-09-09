Volaris Group Expands in Utilities Market With the Acquisition of INCOM

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group Inc. ("Volaris") today announced that it has acquired INCOM SAS ("INCOM"). Based in Hérouville-Saint Clair (France), INCOM is a leading provider of business software solutions for water and energy distributors. This acquisition further expands Volaris presence in the important utilities vertical.



“We are thrilled to welcome INCOM to the Volaris family,” said Ateet Patel, Managing Director at Volaris. “We see this acquisition as an opportunity to not only support the INCOM team as they look to expand within the markets they serve, but also to build a portfolio of business software solutions in France through possible future acquisitions.”

INCOM is a complete web-based solution for customer relationship management, administrative and commercial management, and work and inventory monitoring for water and energy distribution and sanitation collection.

"Volaris' ability to invest in our company, talent and product will position us to better serve the utilities market and increase our leadership in France," says Ludovic Ducros, CEO of INCOM.

In accordance with Volaris' philosophy, to acquire, strengthen, and grow, INCOM keeps its name and autonomy while benefiting from support, coaching and best practices made available by Volaris. Ludovic Ducros continues to lead the business as CEO, supported by the existing management team.

About Volaris

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

