Monopar Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

WILMETTE, Ill., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that Chandler D. Robinson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a Company overview at the following investor conferences in September:



H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

The Company’s presentation will be webcast on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2021

The Company’s presentation will be webcast on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET, Track 7

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.



Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19; and an early-stage camsirubicin analog, MNPR-202, for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

