Sema4 Launches Sema4 Elements™, a Portfolio of Data Science-Driven Products and Services to Support Reproductive and Generational Health

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4, an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, today announced the launch of Sema4 Elements™, a portfolio of information-driven genomic solutions, digital tools for patients and providers, and services that enable providers to treat patients holistically during their reproductive and generational health journey. The Sema4 Elements portfolio encompasses solutions for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of preventive, reproductive, and family care.



“Our Sema4 Elements portfolio is designed to provide actionable, accurate, and cutting-edge insights to health systems, healthcare providers, and their patients,” said Eric Schadt, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sema4. “Strengthening our premier solutions for reproductive and generational health based upon sophisticated data science and in-depth screening will further improve the risk assessment and guidance for patients resulting in better health outcomes.”

The Sema4 Elements portfolio of reproductive health solutions includes a newly enhanced version of Sema4’s Expanded Carrier Screen (ECS) for pregnancy planning, alongside the company’s Noninvasive Prenatal testing (NIPT) and Natalis Newborn screening. Sema4 Elements ECS provides personalized residual risk assessments by applying proprietary technology to identify a patient’s molecular ancestry on a genome-wide level. Sema4’s analysis of patient-specific genealogical information enables a better understanding of a patient’s chance of passing on inherited disease to future offspring. Sema4 provides patients with personalized residual risk education, along with the option to view their molecular ancestry report.

“As a core product in our new Sema4 Elements portfolio, the advanced technology we use for Expanded Carrier Screening delivers unmatched accuracy of the residual risks reported to patients because it reflects the population groups represented in their genome,” said Bridget Winders, General Manager of Women’s Health at Sema4. “We offer one of the most comprehensive and accurate carrier screening solutions available in the market, which will detect more potential high-risk pregnancies than traditional carrier screening by identifying up to 30 times as many carrier couples. Our array of ECS solutions enable healthcare providers to screen patients for up to 502 clinically-relevant genetic conditions, while still offering the flexibility of smaller panel options as needed.”

Setting the bar for high-value patient engagement, one of the digital tools in the Sema4 Elements portfolio is Pregnancy Journey, a physician-endorsed educational resource that provides weekly updates relevant to where a patient is in their pregnancy journey. It is the only pregnancy tracking tool on the market that connects with a patient’s health records and provides real-time information about their health.

As part of the Sema4 Elements portfolio of services, Sema4 continues to offer full-service support to providers and patients, including customized workflows, proactive genetic counseling, and patient-friendly billing policies that include benefits investigation and preauthorization services.

Sema4’s ongoing research to better understand and improve reproductive health continually leverages insights from Centrellis®, Sema4’s health intelligence platform. Key research areas include predictive modeling to determine the optimal timing for a pregnant woman to receive NIPT to achieve the most accurate results and avoid re-testing, and generating models to better predict the potential risk for preeclampsia, one of the leading causes of maternal mortality.

Sema4 also invites patients to join collaborative research studies to help improve reproductive health, including its study in partnership with a non-profit organization 4YouandMe on the Better Understanding the Metamorphosis of Pregnancy (BUMP) Study, designed to understand the maternal experience on a deeper level to better support women during their pregnancies and, ultimately, be able to predict and treat potential high-risk symptoms before they occur.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis®, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all. For more information, please visit sema4.com and connect with Sema4 on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

