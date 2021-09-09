AGTC to Participate in Clinical Trials in Rare Diseases Conference Panel and Case Study

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that Jill Dolgin, PharmD, Executive Director of Global Patient Advocacy, and Halley Losekamp, Director of Patient Enrollment, will participate as speakers at the Clinical Trials in Rare Diseases Conference, September 14, 2021 starting at 9 AM ET.



Dr. Dolgin will join Stephanie Kalley of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Wendy Erler of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and a senior representative of Scout Clinical to discuss how to work effectively with patients and advocacy groups to ensure studies are accessible and of maximum benefit to patients. This panel discussion will be moderated by a senior representative of GlobalData. Ms. Losekamp will present a case study on patient recruitment and retention in a rare disease setting.

“AGTC understands the need for and benefit of accessible and diverse studies that facilitate trial accessibility for all potential participants,” said Dr. Dolgin. “It is an honor to join a panel of industry experts to address how we can work better with patients and advocacy groups to create inclusive, diverse, and accessible studies to maximize the potential for patient benefits.”

“Our clinical trial and patient recruitment work at AGTC has provided us with many perspectives on how to recruit and retain patients in a rare disease setting,” said Ms. Losekamp. “AGTC is excited to share our work and lessons learned in patient recruitment, including virtual recruitment and factors to take into account to improve patient experience, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Dolgin’s panel entitled, “Working effectively with patients and advocacy groups to ensure your study is accessible and of maximum benefit to patients,” begins at 11:15 AM ET, and Ms. Losekamp’s case study entitled, “Patient recruitment and retention in a rare disease setting,” begins at 1:30 PM ET. To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3ywCb7j.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect AGTC's plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs, including statements about the potential of the Company’s late-stage development programs in X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) and Achromatopsia (ACHM). Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, financial guidance, business strategies and operations, preclinical and clinical product development and regulatory progress, potential growth opportunities, potential market opportunities, the effects of competition and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact on its ability to obtain the raw materials necessary to conduct its clinical trials. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, due to a number of important factors. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: gene therapy is still novel with only a few approved treatments so far; AGTC cannot predict when or if it will obtain regulatory approval to commercialize a product candidate or receive reasonable reimbursement; uncertainty inherent in clinical trials and the regulatory review process; risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization; the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, and financial condition; factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports we have filed with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent management's plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

PR Contact:

Bryan Blatstein

Spectrum Science Communications

T: (212) 468-5379 or (917) 714-2609

bblatstein@spectrumscience.com

Corporate Contact:

Stephen Potter

Chief Business Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 413-2754

spotter@agtc.com