CEO’s of lululemon, ESE Entertainment, Lightspeed Commerce and AI/ML Innovations Discuss New Megatrends in E-Sports, HealthTech, E-Commerce, & Wellness Powering Revenue Growth

AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: “Mental Health App Expands AI/ML Digital Health Ecosystem - Targeting Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunities”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) is rapidly expanding its portfolio of HealthTech assets. AIMLF chairman Tim Daniels updated investors on the company’s latest digital healthcare growth initiatives, which now includes Tech2Health, a European mental health app innovator. Tech2Health is positioned for explosive revenue growth as European healthcare mandates now provide about 2,500 Euro per patient annually for mental wellness. Tech2Health has just signed with a French multinational manufacturer, to provide mental wellness support to their 170,000 employees globally, and additional Enterprise contracts are in the pipeline.

AIMLF Chairman Tim Daniels shared with investors how AIMLF is expanding its global digital healthcare footprint with synergistic acquisitions of innovative HealthTech companies. Tim also updated investors on progress at AIMLF’s HealthGauge platform which uses AI and machine learning for applications ranging from remote patient monitoring, to fitness/health tracking and more. AIMLF focus is on scaling revenue growth, by offering its services to enterprise and consumers via a SaaS recurring revenue subscription model. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML’s growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) CEO Calvin McDonald: “We’re Still In Early Stages of Growth in Product Innovation”

“...We are in the early stages of growth within our product innovation pillar and we have ample ways to expand our key categories of Run, Train, Yoga and On The Move. Over the course of 2021, you will see us scaling the Science of Feel to bring more technical innovations across our major categories.

“...Since the acquisition of MIRROR five months ago, we have made steady progress on the integration and we are pleased with the brand's performance in Q3 and with how the holiday season has begun. We continue to expect MIRROR to generate in excess of $150 million in revenue in 2020. Over the course of the third quarter, we began to leverage the lululemon ecosystem to raise awareness for MIRROR. We launched a dedicated MIRROR tab in our US ecom site, including a hyperlink for guests to complete a purchase transaction, and we have included MIRROR in our e-mail marketing campaigns. In November, we created shop-in-shops in 18 of our US locations to test and learn how to refine our in-store selling experience and we plan to expand this to several hundred stores next year….Our guests are blown away by the sleek design and functionality of MIRROR that is as innovative and unique as our own products. We are just at the beginning of our journey with MIRROR and we are thrilled with the current momentum and excited with what this can mean for next year and beyond….”

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) Earnings Highlights: http://bit.ly/3eNGuEV

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “On Track for $100 Million E-Sports Revenues”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream conference, recently updated investors on his goal of building ESE into a billion dollar global enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months. ENTEF just announced the acquisition of e-sports company Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support. Sim racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the multi-billion dollar global e-sports market.

ENTEF recently closed the acquisition of e-sports and gaming infrastructure company, WPG. In 2020, WPG’s assets generated revenue in excess of C$14,000,000. This transaction is anticipated to make ENTEF one of the largest esports infrastructure companies in the world, bridging esports companies with their fans and customers.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3tdhcVV

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, E-Sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3tdhcVV

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) CEO, Dax Dasilva: “Lightspeed: a True One-Stop Commerce Platform”

“...As economies reopen around the world and new business creation accelerates, we believe Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform remains a crucial lifeline for independent businesses. Our goal is to help them simplify their operations, provide them unparalleled opportunities to scale and equip them to deliver exceptional customer experiences...We continue to see great opportunities. Payments adoption can go higher. Delivering a unified solution in retail and hospitality should allow for greater software adoption amongst our customer base. Our capital business is still very much in its infancy and the potential from the B2B side with NuORDER and our supplier network has not yet even begun to impact our top line...There remains a lot of heavy lifting and long hours ahead but the potential for Lightspeed as a true one-stop commerce platform has never been greater and the probability of success has in my mind never been higher.”

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3z4JdRC

