Teranet Inc. to Pilot New Solution Transforming the Real Estate Process in Ontario

Toronto, ON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranet Inc., Canada’s leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services and platform modernization announces the pilot of SureFund™, an exciting online platform designed to usher in a new era of secure and contactless real estate funds transfer. Teranet’s easy-to-use SureFund™ digital fund management system will allow real estate legal professionals to manage, transfer, and track closing funds securely from anywhere.

Developed to address a growing need to modernize real estate payments in Ontario, SureFund™ is a critical service to help legal professionals provide clients with the reliable and convenient funds transfer functionality they demand to succeed in the current and post-COVID-19 world. SureFund™ will free up resources for real estate lawyers and law clerks to work more closely with clients by saving significant time and effort from manual processes, such as running cheques, facilitating bank drafts, making deposits, and coordinating with couriers.

“Teranet has been a trusted service provider to legal professionals in Ontario for decades,” said Teranet CEO and President, Elgin Farewell. “We are excited to once again extend and enhance the ability for legal professionals to collaborate and transact electronically more efficiently and securely, particularly as working remotely becomes the new normal.”

Teranet’s rich experience in platform and registry technology will enable the modernization required for the transfer of funds when closing a real estate transaction, while leveraging the payment processing power of exclusive service provider, FCT.

Stay tuned for more information about the launch of Teranet’s new SureFund™ platform and how it will allow real estate lawyers in Ontario to adapt quickly as the need for fast and safe electronic funds transfer grows greater than ever.

About Teranet

Teranet is Canada’s leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services with extensive expertise in land and commercial registries. It also provides insightful property intelligence and data solutions to thousands of customers in the real estate, financial services, government, utilities, and legal markets. Founded in 1991, Teranet operates the Electronic Registration System for the Province of Ontario, the Land Titles and Personal Property registries end-to-end for the Province of Manitoba, and Collateral Management Solutions—the market leader in Canadian lien registration and search, asset recovery services, and insolvency management. Most recently, Teranet expanded its global footprint by acquiring Foster Moore. This acquisition expands its registry solutions to include commercial off-the-shelf registry software that delivers operational cost reductions, enhanced security, and process improvements. Teranet is proud to be recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top 100 Employers for five years in a row (2017 - 2021). Teranet is owned by OMERS Infrastructure, which invests globally on behalf of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans.

