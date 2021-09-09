Better Choice Company Partners with Greater Good Charities to Donate Over 40,000 Bowls of Pet Food to Louisiana Pet Shelters Following Hurricane Ida

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, is pleased to announce a donation made in partnership with Greater Good Charities to provide support to animal shelters in Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida.



Following Hurricane Ida, and the shelter displacements left in its wake throughout Louisiana, Better Choice and Greater Good Charities continue to collaborate in ensuring the donation of meals for dogs across the Louisiana pet shelters in need. The donation of over 40,000 bowls of pet food have been dispersed and is part of Better Choice Company’s philanthropic efforts to facilitate care and improve the well-being of pets and the people who love them.

“It is part of our mission at Better Choice to ensure pets receive proper nutrition on a regular basis, and when times for basic needs become challenging, it is critical for businesses to help serve the needs of communities in distress,” said Scott Lerner, Better Choice CEO. “In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a substantial number of families are either sheltering in place or have been entirely displaced, and our longstanding partnership with Greater Good Charities has seamlessly facilitated a delivery of Halo dog food that will ensure pets are cared for during this difficult time.”

Denise Bash Claycomb, VP of Disaster Response at Greater Good Charities commented, “The nutritious meals donated by Halo will be used to assist families that have been displaced or are sheltering in place in New Orleans through the Louisiana SPCA and the Louisiana State Animal Response Team. The bags are the perfect size to hand out to pet parents that are stopping into animal shelters, cooling stations, and food distribution pods looking for resources to care for their dogs. We are incredibly thankful to Halo for providing relief to these families, so they have the peace of mind that their beloved pets are healthy and as comfortable as possible during this difficult response and recovery."

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet's health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities, is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $350 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided over $28 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

