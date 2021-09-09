Otonomo Partners with LeasePlan to Impact Fleet Performance

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL and SAN JOSE, CA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Otonomo Technologies Ltd., (Otonomo) (Nasdaq: OTMO), a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, and LeasePlan USA, a global leader in fleet management and driver mobility services, have signed a strategic partnership to offer a highly advanced view and insights into fleet vehicle performance and behavior.

Starting this month, LeasePlan’s OneConnect telematics platform will leverage Otonomo’s high quality, application-ready OEM data - without any aftermarket devices. LeasePlan clients will immediately be able to manage and optimize driver behavior, fuel costs, maintenance trends and expenses across a wider range of vehicles.

Felipe Smolka, LeasePlan's EVP Transformation, said, "Our partnership with Otonomo reinforces LeasePlan's pole position in the connected vehicle space as we continue to expand our ecosystem with the most desirable technology we can find," said Felipe Smolka, EVP of Transformation at LeasePlan. "This organic relationship has roots that stem from years back. As longtime colleagues, Ben and I have remained dedicated to leadership in the connected mobility space. Alongside Otonomo, LeasePlan gets to substantially grow our network of direct-vehicle connectivity to include Toyota, GM, Ford, FCA, and many other automakers. In addition, this strategic partnership will unlock many new fleet analytics use-cases for all of our clients leveraging our own cost-effective telematics platform called OneConnect.”

Ben Volkow, CEO and Co-Founder of Otonomo, said, “We are delighted to partner with LeasePlan. Their innovative culture and data transformation vision aligns with ours. Otonomo will give LeasePlan’s customers the power to enhance the safety, efficiency and compliance of their fleets through their existing telematics platform, OneConnect.”

OneConnect delivers a hassle-free experience for fleet managers, providing driver and vehicle information via a fully integrated platform within LeasePlan’s fleet management system. With the integration of Otonomo’s platform, fleet managers will now be able to use OneConnect as a simple solution to connect and manage a wide range of different vehicles.

About LeasePlan

LeasePlan is one of the world’s leading Car-as-a-Service companies, with 1.9 million vehicles under management in over 30 countries. Our core business involves managing the entire vehicle lifecycle for our clients, taking care of everything from purchasing and maintenance to car remarketing. With more than 50 years’ experience, we are a trusted partner for our corporate and mobility service clients. Our mission is to provide what’s next in sustainable mobility, so our customers can focus on what’s next for them. Find out more at www.leaseplan.com.

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day globally from over 40 million vehicles licensed on the platform, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the in-and-around the car experience. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.

Forward Looking Statements

