Seismic Capital Company Announces Regulation A+ Offering to Fund Investments in Early-Stage Growth Companies Poised to Make a Seismic Impact

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seismic Capital Company, an innovative investor focused on early-stage growth companies, today announced the launch of its Regulation A+ equity funding campaign following the qualification of its Form 1-A offering circular by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Seismic is building a portfolio of emerging digital technology startups that we believe are poised to make a “seismic” impact and aimed at shaking their respective industries to their cores. Its offering is open to both accredited and non-accredited investors.



Seismic Capital’s approach to building a successful and diverse portfolio centers around its ability to identify the startups whose business model, services, management team, and product offerings meets its criteria to bring disruption and value to the audiences they serve. As an early-stage growth investor, Seismic will focus on specific categories of emerging digital technologies that are designed to make seismic impacts in our everyday lives. The Seismic team sees the most successful, lucrative, and impactful categories for their portfolio to be within healthcare tech, education tech, financial technology, gaming, and green and sustainability technology. Embedded in the firm’s selection criteria is the commitment to strive to comply with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. Beyond that, the team is seeking one or more “stunning outliers” that their criteria deemed likely to create or define an altogether new category the market has not seen. Within these categories and more, Seismic will look to the startups creating diverse and inclusive organizations while conducting business in a sustainable manner for the betterment of the planet.

With a patient capital approach for startups, the leadership team at Seismic is committed to nurturing the companies it works with. Through active mentorship, collaborative idea exchange, and oversight on essential operations, these entrepreneurs will be able to leverage a suite of benefits from partnering with Seismic. Its esteemed Board of Advisors comprises a vast network of leading business professionals – across industries, diversity, geographic boundaries, and areas of expertise – is on board to coach, open doors, and brainstorm with the leaders of these Seismic portfolio companies. Members of the board include serial entrepreneurs, corporate finance advisors, marketing, public affairs advisors, diversity and culture experts, banking and finance executives and C-Suite professionals.

“We want to empower our startups to focus on three things that matter most — developing technology, building product and acquiring customers – for growing their companies,” noted Seismic Capital President Eric White. “Each company in our portfolio will receive customized mentorship and support from the leadership team and our extensive panel of advisors. We want each partner company to leverage all our resources for success.”

Under its Regulation A+ offering, Seismic plans to raise $49 million. Shares are $5.50 each, with a minimum investment of $1,000, open to investors of all wealth and experience levels. The offering will be on a best-efforts basis through our website , where the Offering Circular relating to the offering is also accessible. Funds are anticipated to be invested across 10 to 15 companies.

Regulation A has brought entrepreneurs and startups a broad range of investment opportunities that stretch beyond the traditional venture capital model. With new options to access capital, entrepreneurs can take the time to select the right investment groups.

“We chose to use Reg A+ as our funding vehicle as it allows us to open our doors for investments from every level of investor, and at an accessible minimum. We are proud to offer this opportunity beyond the customary well-heeled and well-connected 'Wall Street' investors who are usually approached for capital,” said Seismic’s CEO, Steven Weinstein. “With our democratized capital approach to startup investing, Seismic opens the door to those in various age groups, income levels, and regions with the opportunity to support companies with the potential to make a seismic, positive and long-lasting impact.”

About Seismic Capital Company

Seismic Capital Company is an investor in early-stage growth companies. It is committed to identifying, guiding, and nurturing companies seeking to meaningfully disrupt their industries. With a patient capital approach and extensive network of allies, the Seismic team offers a collaborative approach to positioning entrepreneurs for success. Seismic seeks to support impactful companies across digital and emerging technologies, sustainability, education, and others, all of whom comply with the highest standards of integrity and accountability, protecting the environment and our communities. Through a democratized capital structure, Seismic opens its doors to investors of all income levels, allowing everyone to own a stake in these companies—and with just one investment. For more information on Seismic, visit https://seismic.company/ and follow the brand on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

