Benevity Hires Former Adobe Executive as Chief Product Officer to Bring Next-Generation ESG Products to More Companies

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced Scott Lee, former VP Product from Adobe Workfront, will be joining the company’s executive leadership team as Chief Product Officer on October 4. In this newly created role, Scott will further develop the company’s multi-sided ‘impact-as-a-service’ platform and portfolio of products to enable more businesses to engage an increasing set of stakeholders in their ESG and purpose strategies and initiatives.



“The social impact space is rapidly evolving as more corporations focus their attention and action on systemic global issues within the ESG framework,” said Kelly Schmitt, CEO of Benevity. “We are deeply invested in helping companies execute an engagement-driven approach to ESG that empowers individuals to lead grassroots initiatives around the world, fosters collaboration and community, and helps our clients to measurably increase their stakeholder impact. With Scott’s proven product leadership, we’re gearing up for new and exciting innovations and product investments that will enable business to be an even greater force for good. This includes more tools, features and capabilities that make the management of ESG and purpose programs even simpler.”

Scott brings over 20 years of technology product executive leadership with proven success in consumer, SMB, and enterprise SaaS software businesses. In his new role based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, Scott will be overseeing Benevity’s growing team of Product Management, UX, Design, Strategy and Research professionals to evolve the company’s global suite of employee engagement, community investment and customer engagement solutions used by some of the world’s most iconic brands including Amazon, Google, Levi Strauss & Co., Microsoft and Nike. Benevity’s client community has grown to more than 700 companies across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

“I've been fortunate in my career to help create new categories for how we play, with Xbox online console gaming, and how we work, with Workfront enterprise work management. Now, with the talented team at Benevity, I’m excited about the opportunity to make it even easier and more impactful for corporations and their people to make a positive difference in society,” said Scott Lee, Benevity’s new Chief Product Officer. “I am inspired by the talent and culture at Benevity and thrilled to be joining at this exciting time.”

Scott joins Benevity’s growing executive team along with other recent additions and appointments, including Chief People Officer Janeen Speer, who joined in September 2021; Chief Data Officer Jane Moran, who joined in March 2021; Chief Impact Officer Sona Khosla, who was promoted in February 2021; and Chief Technology Officer Steven Woods, who joined in May 2020. Benevity recently announced it is hiring 300 roles this year, including key leadership positions in the Product and Technology teams.

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is a leading provider of global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer, and nonprofit engagement solutions. A finalist in Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards, many iconic brands rely on Benevity’s cloud solutions to power their purpose in ways that better attract, retain, and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 20 languages, Benevity has processed more than 7 billion dollars in donations and 38 million hours of volunteering time, 340,000 positive actions and awarded one million grants to 303,000 nonprofits worldwide.

