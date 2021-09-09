Hollister Launches Dedicated Program for Rising Latinx Creators

The first-its-kind, long-term initiative, Hollister Good Vibras, aims to amplify voices in the Latinx community

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), today announced it is launching Hollister Good Vibras, a first-of-its kind, long-term program dedicated to supporting the Latinx creator community. Through this program, Hollister will work with Latinx creators to develop social content and music, all while supporting the creators’ growth and amplifying their voices.

The inaugural collective features 16 hand selected, up-and-coming Latinx creators across the fashion, music and comedy verticals on TikTok and Instagram, representing six different Latinx heritages. The creators worked with Hollister to coin the “Good Vibras” name, which is a nod to the nuanced relationship many young U.S. Latinos have with Spanish and English. The collective combined this idea with the phrase “good vibes” to represent the positive, vibrant nature of both the Latinx creator community and the Hollister brand.

To officially kick off the program, Hollister partnered with the creators on a cadence of social media content in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which starts on September 15, plus a bilingual, made-for-TikTok Latin pop/hip hop album that was produced by the collective’s music creators.

“We have been on an ongoing journey to amplify BIPOC voices - and listening to our Gen Z customers about how we can do so authentically has been a core component of that work. Our customers made it clear that they not only love seeing Latinx representation within the creators we work with, but also wanted more programs developed specifically for the Latinx community,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We are excited to provide a space that is dedicated to doing just that, and we look forward to learning directly from the Hollister Good Vibras creators about how we can ensure the Latinx community feels seen and heard by our brand all year long.”

The 2021 collective includes impressive creators and musicians like Gale (@gale_oficial), a Latin artist from Puerto Rico and a singer/songwriter known for writing hit songs for renowned artists like Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera and Anitta; Brandon Perea (@brandonperea), an actor, dancer, and BMXer who recently landed a role in Jordan Peele’s new movie, NOPE, alongside Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya; and Cisco Viera (@ciscovieraa), a popular viral TikTok creator focused on Latinx comedy.

"As an artist, musician and creator, it's always been important for me to be able to share my identity and culture through my music, fashion and songwriting. It's an honor to work alongside Hollister and collaborate with such an amazing team on this opportunity for Latinx creators to express who we are and what we stand for, while being proud of where we come from," said Gale.

To learn more about Hollister Good Vibras, visit Hollister on Instagram, @hollisterco, and tune into Hollister’s Volume ON Instagram TV series on October 14 for a discussion with the Good Vibras creators.

About Hollister Co.

The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone. At Hollister, summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind. Hollister creates carefree styles designed to make all teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin, so they can live in a summer mindset all year long, whatever the season.

Hollister is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through approximately 495 stores worldwide and www.hollisterco.com globally.

