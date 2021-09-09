ReShape Lifesciences™ to Present at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and Med Tech Summit on September 20, 2021

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, announced that its leadership will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 2:05 p.m. ET.



The Company’s presentation details include:

Date: September 20, 2021

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

Location: Webcast Link

An audio webcast of ReShape’s presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, ir.reshapelifesciences.com. Replays of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

ReShape’s management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the summit. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or Daniel Kontoh-Boateng with The Ruth Group at dboateng@theruthgroup.com.

ABOUT RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals.

CONTACTS

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

949-276-6042

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Contact:

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

Assistant Vice President

The Ruth Group

646-536-7019

dboateng@theruthgroup.com