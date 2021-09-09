Sol-Gel Technologies to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SLGL), a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Global Investment Conference.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (September 13 – 15, 2021) Format On demand presentation and 1-on-1 meetings Speaker: Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer Date: September 13-15 Time: Presentation available on demand beginning Monday, September 13th 7 a.m. ET To Listen Register here ; a replay will be archived for 90 days at this link (or go to www.sol-gel.com to access within the Investors/Events and Presentations section)

About Sol-Gel Technologies



Sol-Gel is a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for TWYNEO, which is FDA approved for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older; and EPSOLAY, under investigation for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea with an NDA filed with the FDA and a PDUFA goal date that was set for April 26, 2021. Action on the NDA for EPSOLAY has not yet been taken due to the inability of the FDA to conduct a pre-approval inspection of the production site of EPSOLAY as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions. Both product candidates are exclusively licensed for U.S. commercialization with Galderma.

The Company’s pipeline also includes early-stage topical drug candidates SGT-210 (erlotinib gel) under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, SGT-310 (tapinarof cream, 1%) and SGT-510 (roflumilast) under investigation for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic indications.

For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

Contact:

Irina Koffler

Investor relations, LifeSci Advisors

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

+1-917-734-7387

Sol-Gel Technologies

Gilad Mamlok

Chief Financial Officer

gilad.mamlok@sol-gel.com