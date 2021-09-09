Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics to Participate in Grand Opening of Cambridge-Based mRNA Cleanroom Facility Shared with Factor Bioscience

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its mRNA Cleanroom facility shared with Factor Bioscience in Cambridge, Mass.



“The new mRNA Cleanroom facility is an important part of our planned R&D operations, and of strategic advantage as we share the space with Factor Biosciences, from which we have in-licensed critical mRNA and gene editing technology,” said Dr. Federoff. “We are also pleased to wish Factor Bioscience and its co-founders, Drs. Matt Angel and Christopher Rohde, a happy tenth anniversary of the founding of that company.”

The new facility, which Brooklyn anticipates using to develop new products for patients with cancer, sickle cell, ARDS and other diseases using state-of-the-art technology mRNA, gene editing, and iMSCs, is located at the Factor Bioscience headquarters at 1035 Cambridge Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The facility was custom designed for Brooklyn’s needs in cell engineering, with capacity sufficient to support both near- and long-term clinical development. It was designed with modular flexibility to accommodate various cell and nucleic acid processes, and to comply with U.S. performance criteria. The co-location with Factor’s R&D and process development lab space and internal manufacturing capacity will provide Brooklyn with production flexibility and efficiency. The facility provides Brooklyn with access to 2,700 square feet of contiguous lab space that will support the creation of seven R&D jobs.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

Brooklyn has multiple next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies in preclinical development for various indications including acute respiratory distress syndrome, solid tumor indications, as well as in vivo gene-editing therapies for rare genetic diseases. For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The second and third paragraphs of this release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not statements of historical fact and may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “will” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to: (i) the evolution of Brooklyn’s business model into a platform company focused on cellular, gene editing and cytokine programs; (ii) Brooklyn’s ability to successfully, cost-effectively and efficiently develop its technology and products; (iii) Brooklyn’s ability to successfully commence clinical trials of any products on a timely basis or at all; (iv) Brooklyn’s ability to successfully fund and manage the growth of its development activities; (v) Brooklyn’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals of its products for commercialization; and (vi) uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and financial condition of Brooklyn, including on the timing and cost of its clinical trials. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this communication speak only as of the date on which they were made, and Brooklyn does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation. Factors that may impact Brooklyn's success are more fully disclosed in Brooklyn's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

