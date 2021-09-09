Levitee Labs Commences Trading in U.S. Under Ticker LVTTF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (the “Company” or “Levitee Labs”) (CSE: LVT) (OTCPK: LVTTF), an integrated wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, announces that the Company has commenced trading in the United States on OTC Markets Group’s OTC Pink (Current Information) marketplace under the ticker symbol “LVTTF”. Levitee continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “LVT”.



“An OTC listing is an important milestone in expanding our market presence throughout North America,” commented Pouya Farmand, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Levitee Labs. “We are a clearly differentiated company in the wellness and psychedelics space and we are thrilled to be able to tell our story and make our company more visible and available to the greater investment community.”

OTC Markets is recognized as a leading public financial market for international companies to trade in the U.S. In order to be categorized as “Pink Current Information,” companies must meet several requirements for disclosure and transparency. Additionally, Levitee submits all regulatory filings with the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR), the electronic filing system for disclosure documents of issuers across Canada.

The Company anticipates submitting its application and document package to The Depository Trust Company (DTC), a unit of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the U.S. The Company anticipates receiving approval from DTC in the coming weeks, which will make shares of LVTTF eligible to be electronically cleared and settled.

About Levitee Labs Inc.

Levitee Labs is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through leveraging an M&A regimen that focuses on the centralization of complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee Labs aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies into a medical home care model. The company’s current portfolio of assets includes: ACT Medical Centres, a group of five operating addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta; Block MD, the first technology company in Alberta to receive provincial approval for prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; three pharmacies operating in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and chronic pain; and Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180+ SKUs in its product lineup across three brands. Further information about Levitee Labs is available on its website at www.leviteelabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance, or achievements that Levitee Labs anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements respecting Levitee Labs’ business plans and proposed products, and the benefits derived from mushroom-infused products. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. These statements and other forward-looking information are based on assumptions made by Levitee Labs based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release as well as management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. These assumptions may also be based on information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Levitee Labs as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks associated with the following: Levitee Labs’ limited history of operations; ability to secure additional financing; negative cash flow from operating activities since inception; regulatory requirements; changes in consumer preferences; supply of raw materials; reliance on a limited number of products; brand awareness; the ability to develop, market and produce new products; dependence on certain key senior managers; reliance on third parties for manufacturing and packaging; potential product liability claims and product recalls; and significant competition. For additional information regarding these risks, please see the risk factors identified and reported in Levitee Labs’ public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and Levitee Labs assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

