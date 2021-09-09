Allena Pharmaceuticals to Participate in H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company deploying its novel oral biologic platform to discover, develop and commercialize first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics for difficult-to-treat metabolic diseases, today announced that company management will virtually participate in H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 13th – 15th, 2021.



Louis Brenner, M.D., Allena’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the conference. The pre-recorded discussion will be available on demand beginning 7:00 a.m. ET on September 13th. A recording can also be accessed for 90 days at the link below or via the Allena Pharmaceuticals website within the Investors/Events and Presentations section.

Please see details for the session below:

Date: 7:00 a.m. ET Time: Monday, September 13th, 2021 Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/f1d0178c-8b66-4f9b-bbb4-f26ad0dc2801

Management will also be available for 1x1 meetings. If you would like to request a meeting, please email meetings@hcwco.com.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals



Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company deploying its novel oral biologic platform to discover, develop and commercialize first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics for difficult-to-treat metabolic diseases. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders. Allena is also developing ALLN-346 for the treatment of hyperuricemia in the setting of gout and advanced chronic kidney disease, with a Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study recently completed and a Phase 2a program recently initiated.

Investor Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-430-7577

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

212-253-8881

adaley@berrypr.com