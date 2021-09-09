Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Retains Greendrop Capital As Its Strategic Adviser

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”), (CSE: MGW) and (OTCQB: MGWFF), is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Greendrop Capital Corp (“GDC”) to provide strategic advice, assist in capital raises, marketing consulting, and business development services. GDC will also seek out critical industry partnerships and assist in organizational growth through tactical resource allocation.



GDC is comprised of a talented team of proven business experts with substantial experience spanning through multiple industries, including Cannabis. GDC will support Maple Leaf’s management team to build out revenue streams and work towards long-term goals.

“We strongly believe the values of both firms align with the overall objectives of the Maple Leaf stakeholders,” said Kevin Schoenewolf, lead Financial Analyst at Greendrop Capital Corp.

GDC is an investment firm, split into two segments: Investments and Advisory Services. Greendrop Capital Investments manages a portfolio of small cap and private placement deals for individuals with a high-risk tolerance. Greendrop Capital Advisory Services provides consulting services for innovative companies looking to expand operations, raise capital, and/or go public. The overall mission for GDC is to support and grow our client’s wealth and companies through cutting-edge strategies, unique opportunities, and valuable insights from industry experts.



For more information, please visit: https://greendropcapital.com/

GDC has been engaged by Maple Leaf for an initial period of twelve-months, starting September 8, 2021 (the “Initial Term”) and then shall be renewed automatically for successive one-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. The Company will pay GDC a quarterly fee of USD $80,000, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term in cash or shares and a success bonus of up to USD $80,000 as determined by Maple Leaf. A fee of USD $25,000 per month will apply after the Initial Term. Maple Leaf has also granted GDC 1,000,000 stock options that may be exercised at an exercise price of CAD $0.05 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

“We are confident that GDC will add substantial value to our organization through the experience of their highly specialized advisory team and contacts in the industry,” said Raymond Lai, CEO of Maple Leaf Green World.

For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.

For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that is focused on the hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has a hemp project in Southern California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2020 and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Raymond Lai, Chairman, President & CEO

+1(403) 452-4552

rlai@mlgreenworld.com