Top Ships Reports $1.7 Million Profit for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOP Ships Inc. (the “Company”), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient "ECO" tanker vessels, announced today its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported:

  • Total revenues of $25.3 million
  • Net Income of $1.7 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million*
  • Total Assets of $353.1 million

Evangelos Pistiolis, the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, said:

“2021 has been another transformative year for the company. We completed the sale of all our non-scrubber fitted vessels and expanded our Crude Oil Tanker fleet with the delivery of two very high-specification Suezmax vessels, during the first half, and the addition of two very high specification VLCCs and one Suezmax newbuilding tanker, acquired recently, which are expected to be delivered during the first quarter of 2022 from Hyundai Heavy in South Korea, a world-class shipbuilder. All the vessels in our fleet, including our newbuildings, are and will be equipped with engines of modern design with improved Specific Fuel Oil Consumption (SFOC) and in compliance with the latest emission requirements, fitted with energy saving improvements in the hull, propellers, rudder as well as equipment that further reduces the fuel consumption and the emissions certified with an improved Energy Efficiency Design Index (Phase 2 compliance level as minimum). Furthermore, all of our vessels are fitted with ballast water treatment equipment and exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers).

The two Suezmaxes that were delivered to our fleet in March and May 2021 were major contributors to our results for the first half of the year and we expect an even more significant contribution in the results of the second half of the year.”

*Non-US GAAP Measures

This report describes Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), which is not a measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (i.e., a “Non-US GAAP” measure). We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, other operating loss, operating lease expenses, vessel impairments, gains on sale of vessels and gains/losses on derivative financial instruments.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our financial and operating performance. We believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period. This is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of interest, gain/loss on financial instruments, taxes, depreciation and amortization, other operating losses, operating lease expenses, gains on sale of vessels and vessel impairments, and which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect results of operations between periods and other items that the Company believes are not indicative of the ongoing performance of its core operations.

This Non-U.S. GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or cash flow from operations, as determined by U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA

 Six months ended June 30,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)2020 2021 
    
Net (Loss) / Income (2,868) 1,682 
    
 Add: Operating lease expenses- 5,378 
 Add: Vessel depreciation7,172 3,339 
 Add: Impairment on vessels- 1,160 
 Add: Interest and finance costs10,551 2,837 
 Add: Loss / (Gain) on financial instruments849 (66) 
 Add: Other operating loss4,050 - 
 Less: Gain on sale of vessels(5,291) - 
 Less: Interest income(29) - 
Adjusted EBITDA14,434 14,330 

About TOP Ships Inc.

TOP Ships Inc. is an international ship-owning company.

For more information about TOP Ships Inc., visit its website: www.topships.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

TOP SHIPS INC.    
      
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) / INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2021
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars - except share and per share data)  
   Six Months Ended
   June 30, June 30,
   2020  2021 
REVENUES:    
      
 Time charter revenues$32,594 $25,310 
 Total revenues 32,594  25,310 
      
EXPENSES:    
      
 Voyage expenses 1,209  608 
 Operating lease expenses -  5,378 
 Other vessel operating expenses 11,218  7,919 
 Vessel depreciation 7,172  3,339 
 Management fees-related parties 4,573  1,661 
 Dry-docking costs 356  26 
 Gain on sale of vessels (5,291) - 
 Other operating loss 4,050  - 
 Impairment on vessels -  1,160 
 General and administrative expenses 972  963 
      
 Operating income 8,335  4,256 
      
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):    
      
 Interest and finance costs (10,551) (2,837)
 (Loss)/ gain on derivative financial instruments (849) 66 
 Equity gains in unconsolidated joint ventures 168  197 
 Interest income 29  - 
      
 Total other expenses, net (11,203) (2,574)
      
Net (loss) / income and comprehensive (loss) / income (2,868) 1,682 
      
      
 Less: Deemed dividend for beneficial conversion feature of Series E Shares (1,067) - 
 Less: Deemed dividend equivalents on Series E Shares related to redemption value (3,099) - 
 Less: Dividends of Series E Shares (932) (915)
      
Net (loss) / income and comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to common shareholders (7,966) 767 
      
(Loss) / Earnings per common share, basic and diluted (1.09) 0.02 
     
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted7,302,633  39,831,972 



TOP SHIPS INC.   
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   
DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2021   
    
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars - except share and per share data)   
    
 December 31, June 30,
 2020  2021 
ASSETS   
    
CURRENT ASSETS:   
    
Cash and cash equivalents19,328  8,393 
Trade accounts receivable-  57 
Prepayments and other904  653 
Inventories514  671 
Vessels held for sale24,340  25,887 
Total current assets45,086  35,661 
    
FIXED ASSETS:    
    
Advances for vessels under construction31,654  3,200 
Vessels, net136,292  232,552 
Right of use assets from operating leases45,222  41,280 
Other fixed assets, net548  539 
Total fixed assets213,716  277,571 
    
OTHER NON CURRENT ASSETS:   
    
Restricted cash4,000  4,000 
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures28,230  25,426 
Investments in affiliates-  8,425 
Deposit asset2,000  2,000 
Total other non-current assets34,230  39,851 
    
Total assets293,032  353,083 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
    
Current portion of long-term debt5,324  10,061 
Debt related to vessels held for sale-  19,314 
Due to related parties5,159  6,189 
Accounts payable2,544  2,535 
Accrued liabilities959  1,382 
Unearned revenue2,074  3,976 
Current portion of derivative financial instruments66  - 
Current portion of Operating lease liabilities9,288  9,601 
Total current liabilities25,414  53,058 
    
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
    
Non-current portion of long term debt99,295  145,711 
Non-current portion of Operating lease liabilities33,805  28,864 
Other non-current liabilities300  275 
Total non-current liabilities133,400  174,850 
    
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES   
    
Total liabilities158,814  227,908 
    
MEZZANINE EQUITY:   
Preferred stock; 11,264 Series E Shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 with $0.01 par value13,517  13,517 
Total mezzanine equity13,517  13,517 
    
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:   
    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; of which 100,000 Series D shares were outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 20211  1 
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 39,831,972 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021398  398 
Additional paid-in capital465,672  454,947 
Accumulated deficit(345,370) (343,688)
Total stockholders’ equity120,701  111,658 
    
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity293,032  353,083 
      