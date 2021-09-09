Alpha Cognition to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum September 16th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Cognition, Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG)(OTCQB: ACOGF)(“Alpha Cognition”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that Michael McFadden, CEO, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on September 16th. Mr. McFadden will provide an overview of the Company's business, highlighting the Company’s lead asset, ALPHA-1062, as well as its early-stage asset, ALPHA-0602, during the presentation.



DATE: Thursday, September 16th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3mKt7tj

ALPHA-1062, is a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration. ALPHA-1062's active metabolites are differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that they may sensitize neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. The Company expects to be able to submit a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) for ALPHA-1062 as early as Q3 2022.

ALPHA-0602 (Progranulin) is expressed in several cell types in the central nervous system and in peripheral tissues, regulates cell survival and certain inflammatory processes, and plays a major role in regulating lysosomal function and microglial responses to disease. Its use for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases has been patented by the Company and granted an Orphan Drug Designation.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

