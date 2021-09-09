The peptide therapeutics market is projected to be worth around USD 41.7 Billion in 2030, claims Roots Analysis

London, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of the “ Peptide Therapeutics Market , 2021 – 2030” report to its list of offerings.

Characterized by a rapidly growing pipeline, over 10 product approvals per year and steady rise in market value, the peptide-based therapies segment represents one of the fastest growing and major drug classes in the biopharmaceutical industry. Given the lucrative financial support and notable increase in partnerships, the peptide therapeutics market is abuzz with activity.

Key Market Insights

Over 300 peptide-based therapies have either been approved or are being developed

It is worth highlighting that, since 2013, 25 such products have received approval. Further, most (close to 42%) of the pipeline candidates are currently in preclinical and discovery stages, while more than 37% therapies are being evaluated in clinical stages (phase I/II and above).

>130 companies claim to be engaged in the development of peptide therapeutics, globally

Since 2015, 15 companies have been established in this domain. Further, around 72% of the industry stakeholders are small companies. In addition, majority (55%) of the peptide therapeutics developers are based in North America, primarily in the US.

More than 1,200 clinical trials evaluating peptide therapeutics have been registered worldwide

Clinical research activity, in terms of number of trials registered, is reported to have increased at a CAGR of 11%, during the period 2015-2021. Of the total, close to 68% of the studies have already been completed, followed by active trials that are actively recruiting patients (17%).

Partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of 54%, between 2015 and 2021

Licensing agreements emerged as the most popular type of partnership model adopted by industry stakeholders, followed by clinical trial agreements (23%), services agreements (15%), and research and development agreements (9%).

USD 7+ billion has been invested by both private and public investors, across 200 instances

It is important to mention that, between 2015 and 2021, majority of the funding amount was raised through secondary offerings (60%), debt financing (15%), venture capital rounds (9%) and private equity financing elements (7%).

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 79% of the market share, by 2030

The current market is driven by sales of peptide therapeutics designed for subcutaneous administration (over 78%), followed by those that facilitate intravenous administration (13%). Further, peptide-based therapies targeting metabolic diseases presently capture the dominant share (78%) of the market (in terms of sales-based revenues); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry players engaged in the development of peptide therapeutics ?

? Which key disease indications are being targeted by peptide therapeutic candidates present in the current development pipeline?

What are the different initiatives undertaken by big pharma players for the development of peptide therapeutics in the recent past?

What kind of partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

Who are the key stakeholders that have actively made investments in the peptide therapeutics domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 41.7 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the peptide therapeutics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Peptide

Small Peptide

Mid-sized Peptide

Large Peptide

Route of Administration

Intravenous

Oral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Therapeutic Area

Metabolic Diseases

Oncological Diseases

Endocrine Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Others

The report includes profiles of key players (listed below) each profile features an overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolios, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

BioLineRx

Eli Lilly

FirstString Research

Novo Nordisk

Palatin Technologies

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Takeda

Zealand Pharma

