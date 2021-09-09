Global Pet Food Packaging Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Food Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032484/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper & Paperboard segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

- The Pet Food Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

- Metal Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR

- In the global Metal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$878.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

Amcor Plc

AptarGroup, Inc.

Ardagh Group S.A

Berry Global Group Inc.

Constantia Flexibles

Coveris Holdings S.A

Goglio S.p.A

Huhtamaki OYJ

Mondi Plc

ProAmpac Holdings, Inc.

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco Products Company

Transcontinental Inc.

Winpak Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032484/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food Packaging

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper & Paperboard

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Paper & Paperboard by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper & Paperboard by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cat by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cat by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cat by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Bird by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Bird by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Bird by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Fish by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Fish by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Fish by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Animals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Animals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Animals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Dog by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Dog by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Dog by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Dry Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Dry Food by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Wet Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Wet Food by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Wet Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Pet Treats by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Pet Treats by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Pet Treats by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Food Types

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Food Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Food Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food Packaging

by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food Packaging

by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Animal -

Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,

Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food Packaging

by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food

Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,

Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,

Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and

Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food

Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,

Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,

Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and

Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food

Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,

Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,

Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and

Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food

Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,

Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,

Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and

Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food

Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,

Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,

Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and

Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food

Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,

Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging

by Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,

Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and

Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging

by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry

Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,

Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and

Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food

Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,

Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food Packaging

by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food Packaging

by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: UK Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Animal -

Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,

Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food Packaging

by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: UK Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food

Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,

Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Spain Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Spain Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Cat, Bird, Fish, Other Animals and Dog Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Animal - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat, Bird,

Fish, Other Animals and Dog for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Food Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and

Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Spain Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by Food

Type - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Food,

Wet Food, Pet Treats and Other Food Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 136: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food

Packaging by Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 137: Russia Historic Review for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 138: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032484/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________