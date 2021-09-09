Global Chronic Aspergillosis Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 4,056.4 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global chronic aspergillosis treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,916.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Chronic Aspergillosis Treatment Market:

Increasing prevalence of aspergillosis is expected to drive the growth of global chronic aspergillosis treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a study published in Journal of Fungi 2016, Chronic Pulmonary Aspergillosis (CPA) is estimated to affect nearly three million people globally making it a major health problem which results in mortality and morbidity.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global chronic aspergillosis treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period due to key players operating in the market are focusing on U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the treatment of chronic aspergillosis is expected to drive the global chronic aspergillosis treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, F2G Ltd. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation to its lead first-in-class candidate, olorofim (formerly F901318), for the indications of invasive aspergillosis and others.

Among drug class, anti-fungal drugs segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global chronic aspergillosis treatment market over forecast period. Moreover, key companies in the market are focusing on growth strategies such as product launches which is expected to drive segment growth over forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Mayne Pharma Group Limited announced the launch of TOLSURA (SUBA-itraconazole) 65mg capsule in the U.S. TOLSURA is a new formulation of itraconazole indicated for the treatment of systemic fungal infections including aspergillosis, blastomycosis, and histoplasmosis.

On the basis of disease type, severe asthma with fungal sensitization [SAFS] segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global chronic aspergillosis treatment market over forecast period. Moreover, rising incidence of asthma across the world is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Life Leading International Fungal Education it is estimated that severe asthma affects 5-20% of those with asthma worldwide, of these, 35-50% have SAFS, depending on how extensively they are tested. Six million of people with SAFS is a conservative estimate by the same source.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global allergic conjunctivitis market include Astellas Pharma Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Pulmocide Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan N.V., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc., PULMATRiX, Inc., F2G Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Novartis International AG.

Market Segmentation:

Global Chronic Aspergillosis Treatment Market, By Drug Class :

Corticosteroids Anti-fungal Drugs



Global Chronic Aspergillosis Treatment Market, By Disease Type : Simple Aspergilloma Chronic Cavitary Pulmonary Aspergillosis Chronic Fibrosing Pulmonary Aspergillosis Subacute Invasive Aspergillosis Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis [ABPA] Severe Asthma With Fungal Sensitization [SAFS]

Global Chronic Aspergillosis Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies and Drug Store E-commerce

Global Chronic Aspergillosis Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



