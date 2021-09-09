Holberton School to open a new campus in Albania; First step in Balkan expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School , a project-based college alternative educating the next generation of software engineers, announced its first step into its Balkan expansion by opening a new Campus in Albania.



By bringing Silicon Valley Caliber Software Engineering Education to the Balkan area, Holberton aims to pursue its mission to help to fill the IT Talents Gap in Europe, which is estimated at around 750,000 jobs by the European Commission.

“Holberton School’s cutting-edge tools and broad scalability will play a key role in our efforts to ‘leapfrog’ forward and put the Albanian technology ecosystem on the map, and through it, catalyze the local economy,” said Arbi Mazniku, Tirana’s forward-looking Deputy Mayor.

Holberton School Albania will open its first campus in the capital city, Tirana, in January 2022. Tirana is one of the most vibrant cities in the region. It was selected as the European Youth Capital for 2022 due to the incredible combination of arts, culture, and entertainment. Add to this livability a low cost of living, and it is not a surprise to see an increase in ‘digital nomads’ choosing to live in Tirana. Holberton School Albania expects such internationals to join the Holberton School program alongside Albanians at its Tirana campus.

“The demand in the Albanian market for software engineers has doubled in the last year. Add to this the gigantic need for additional tech workers from nearshore markets. Holberton School provides the perfect platform for scaling up such coders’ training and producing talent to enter at a higher level than either bootcamps or traditional university programs. A true game-changer for Albania, and for the region!” says Grant Van Cleve, international angel investor and Chairman of Holberton School Albania.

To equip 100 Albanians in 2022 and 3,500 total trained students over five years with top tech skills and knowledge, Holberton School Albania will provide best-in-class Full-stack Web Development, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence, Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Linux Programming, Advanced Algorithms and Blockchain curriculums.

About Holberton School

A world-class education should be available to everyone – regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program is offering students multiple ways to finance their tuition. Graduates have gone to work as software engineers at top employers, including Apple, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Google, Rappi, and LinkedIn. Holberton School trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory by utilizing project-based and peer learning. Co-founded in Silicon Valley by Julien Barbier, Holberton School has 27 campuses all over the world. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.